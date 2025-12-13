EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle Mocked After Harry's Stark Warning to Her About Reality of Life in Royal Family Reemerges: 'She Knew She'd Face Attention' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was mocked for not listening to Prince Harry's warning about being part of the royal family. Aaron Tinney Dec. 13 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Meghan Markle is being mocked after Prince Harry's stark comments about trying to warn her of royal life resurfaced, with critics telling OK! there is "no way" she was "blindsided" by the pressures that came with marrying into the monarchy.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry said he tried to warn his wife about being part of the royal family.

On November 27, 2017, Prince Harry, then 33, and Meghan Markle, then 36, announced their engagement after just over a year of dating. The couple's TV interview that day was meant to celebrate their relationship – but turned unexpectedly serious when Harry revealed the reality of preparing Meghan for life under global scrutiny. Speaking of the attention they received once their relationship became public in 2016, he said: "No, I tried to warn you as much as possible, but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months where we had to ourselves of what actually happened from then."

Source: MEGA

He added: "So I think you can have as many conversations as you want and try and prepare as much as possible, but we were totally unprepared for what happened after that." The clip, which has recirculated across social media as Meghan ramps up Christmas promotions for her As Ever brand, has sparked a renewed wave of criticism from users who claim Meghan "knew exactly what she was getting into."

Source: MEGA People accused Meghan Markle of 'knowing' what royal life will entail.

One post read: "Harry literally warned her. It's not like she didn't know. Why did she end up moaning about her privacy so much?" The resurfacing of Harry's remarks also follows ongoing tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family since the couple's decision to step back from official duties in early 2020. Meghan spoke candidly in the 2017 interview with Harry about how she had underestimated the intensity of her royal family role, insisting her background as an actress on Suits did not prepare her for the uniquely invasive nature of royal life.

"I mean, I think also because there was a misconception that because I have worked in the entertainment industry that this would be something I would be familiar with," she said. "But even though I've been on my show for I guess six years at that point and working before that, I've never been part of tabloid culture. I've never been in pop culture to that degree and (have) lived (a) relatively quiet life, even though I focused so much on my job." Meghan added about negative media coverage: "Of course, it's disheartening."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said being on 'Suits' didn't prepare her when entering the royal family.