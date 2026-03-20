Meghan Markle's 'Performative, Over the Top' Red Carpet Antics Dragged by Trolls: Watch
March 20 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's recent red carpet appearance sparked a mixed response on social media.
The Suits alum, 44, attended the Alliance for Children's Rights Champion on Thursday, March 19, where her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen was honored with a special award.
Meghan Markle Looked Regal on the Red Carpet
Meghan looked regal in a strapless column dress by Ralph Lauren, while her friend stunned in a long-sleeve, curve-hugging gown that put her baby bump on full display.
In a viral video, Meghan posed with Zajfen on the red carpet, not shy about cradling her friend's growing belly. The pair was all smiles as they walked into the venue.
Meghan Markle's Red Carpet Appearance Was Mocked by Trolls
Though Meghan turned heads on the red carpet, others were quick to label her behavior as "performative."
"This is a nearly 50-year-old woman clinging, posing, and draping herself all over Kelly like it’s a high school photo op. It doesn’t come across as natural, it feels performative," one user wrote via X. "For someone constantly preaching about 'authenticity,' this kind of over-the-top, look-at-me energy says the opposite."
A second added, "All she cares about is fame and being the center of attention. Will she ever just go away?"
Meghan also had her supporters, one of whom declared, "only weirdos find [her] behavior off."
"Kelly clearly tightly pulls Meghan into her and keeps holding her tightly. They look to be very close friends," a second fan added, while a third pointed out, "She's 44 not nearly 50."
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Meghan Markle's Friend Praised Her as a 'Beautiful Example' of a Friend
Zajfen, who has been friends with the former royal for nearly 20 years, praised Meghan for being there for her following the death of her 9-year-old son, George, who died in 2020 after a battle with COVID-19 and viral meningitis.
“She hasn’t left my side [since],” she told a news outlet at the event. “It’s a beautiful example of friendship, and I love every bit of watching her be a mom and a wife, and she’s just incredible.”
Meghan Markle Was Praised for 'Always' Checking Up on Friends
Meghan shares two children – son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4 – with her husband, Prince Harry.
“She is the most hands-on mom, and she loves to be a part of all of the things,” her friend continued to praise. “We spend a lot of time as families together. She has a little Lili, and we have big Lily, and it’s really beautiful.”
Zajfen also thanked the California native for "always" checking in with her despite her schedule.
“She is the most hands-on mom, and she loves to be a part of all of the things,” Zajfen added. “We spend a lot of time as families together. She has a little Lili, and we have big Lily, and it’s really beautiful.”