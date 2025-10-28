Meghan Markle Accused of Editing Out Her Kids' Faces in Instagram Video to Get Her Brand As Ever 'on Everyone's Radar'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is being called out for abruptly editing her recent Instagram video. On Sunday, October 26, the Duchess of Sussex posted a clip that showed herself, Prince Harry and their two kids having fun doing fall activities, and many noticed that for the first time, she showed both of her children's faces. However, hours after she uploaded the clip, it was replaced by an edited version that cut off the frames where the kids' mugs were shown.

Meghan Markle Edits Video of Her Kids

Even when Archie, 6, and 4-year-old Lilibet's faces were visible originally, they were somewhat blurry, but it was still enough for the couple to make a change. Despite deleting the footage, numerous screenshots of it went viral on social media, prompting critics to accuse the mom-of-two of having ulterior motives. "It’s all a bit too convenient," one source told The Royalist Substack. "The clip gets attention, the internet explodes, and suddenly Meghan’s brand rollout is on everyone’s radar."

The Duchess of Sussex Was Dragged for Pricey Fall Outfit

The brand rollout the source was referring to was Meghan's lifestyle company As Ever, which released new holiday products on Tuesday, October 28. The Suits alum was also ridiculed for the outfit she wore in the video, as she sported a $400 quilted Anine Bing jacket and Co riding boots that go for $1,195. In the post, which she captioned, "Happy Sunday 🎃🧡," the couple and their kids hit the pumpkin patch, did carvings and spent time with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

Is Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Canceled?

As OK! reported, Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020 after they stepped down from their roles in the British monarchy. Since then, the actress has tried to make a name for herself in the lifestyle space with her brand and cooking show, With Love, Meghan. However, after poor ratings for Season 2, it's unclear if the Netflix series will be renewed for another season.

Meghan gave a vague response when she was asked about the future of the show at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14. "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It's a really good one," she shared.

