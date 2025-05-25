Meghan Markle Marks 7th Anniversary With Prince Harry, Shares Rare Family Photos
Meghan Markle marked a special milestone as she celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry by sharing rare glimpses of their life together and their children.
The Duchess of Sussex posted a heartwarming collage on her Instagram page on May 19, featuring cherished moments pinned to a board. The display bore a handwritten note declaring, "Our love story."
"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," the 43-year-old wrote in the caption.
"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you," Meghan expressed to her fans while adding, "Happy anniversary!"
The poignant collage included engagement portraits released after Harry, now 40, and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017.
Fans got a glimpse of their vacation adventures in Botswana and Norway during their dating days. Meghan also included unforgettable snapshots from their royal wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in May 2018, alongside the handwritten lyrics to "Stand by Me," the song that played during their ceremony.
The couple's life as senior royals was highlighted through several candid photos, showcasing their first child, Prince Archie, now 6, as a baby. Meghan also shared images from their post-royal life, featuring family moments on their Montecito, Calif., estate including beach outings and hikes with daughter Princess Lilibet, 3.
However, Meghan refrained from showing Archie and Lilibet's faces for privacy purposes, except for baby photos of Archie.
Meghan and Harry tied the knot surrounded by 600 guests, including royal family members and high-profile celebrities like George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Elton John and more.
In early 2020, the couple stepped down as senior royals after their request for a half-in, half-out agreement was denied by the late Queen Elizabeth II. While they retained their His and Her Royal Highness titles, the couple agreed not to use them.
After initially residing outside Vancouver, Canada, they moved to Los Angeles in March 2020 and purchased their $15 million Montecito home in June. Since then, they've signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, carving out their independence.
Recently, Meghan stirred up some controversy when her friend Jamie Kern Lima revealed that Meghan had sent her a gift basket along with a note using her HRH title and royal cypher. Lima disclosed how Meghan sent her "homemade strawberry sauce" during an April episode of her podcast, accompanied by a note reading, "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
This unexpected move sparked speculation that Prince William could consider stripping the couple of their HRH titles once he ascends to the throne. A source close to King Charles III claimed he wouldn't want to "open a new front in the civil war" with Harry and Meghan, according to a news outlet.
As friends revealed, William, 42, plans to respect his father's rank and follow his lead. If he becomes king, it could lead to stricter consequences for Harry and Meghan.
"I don't think we'll see any formal action from the King, William or the palace," royal commentator Jennie Bond shared. "It's really not worth the row and ill-feeling it would cause. But I do think it's rather crass and pompous of Meghan."
Bond noted, "I don't want to be part of the pile on … but you really shouldn't try to bake your cake and eat it! She turned her back on royal life … she now says she and Harry were 'in the trenches' within six months of meeting … so it really does beg the question: why does she want to cling on to any vestige of a life she so clearly despised?"
"It's a bit contradictory, especially considering America is all about equality … so why try to be superior?" she wondered.