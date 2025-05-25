Meghan Markle Marks 7th Anniversary With Prince Harry, Shares Rare Family Photos

Meghan Markle marked a special milestone as she celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry by sharing rare glimpses of their life together and their children.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a heartwarming collage on her Instagram page on May 19, featuring cherished moments pinned to a board. The display bore a handwritten note declaring, "Our love story."

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," the 43-year-old wrote in the caption.