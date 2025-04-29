'Complete Disrespect': Meghan Markle Ridiculed for Disobeying Late Queen Elizabeth by Using Royal Title for Commercial Gain

Social media users noticed Meghan's use of the title after her friend Jamie Kern Lima showcased a gift basket the Suits star gave her, as it featured a card signed, "HRH The Duchess of Sussex," while speaking to the former actress during her first-ever podcast interview.

Meghan had given the CEO of IT Cosmetics the present — which included Meghan's homemade strawberry jam, two pints of Straus organic ice cream, flowers, mint and a note with the royal title embellished in a fancy font — as a kind gesture because Lima had in-laws staying at her place.