'Complete Disrespect': Meghan Markle Ridiculed for Disobeying Late Queen Elizabeth by Using Royal Title for Commercial Gain
Meghan Markle has caused controversy among the royal world once again.
The wife of Prince Harry is being slammed for using her HRH title — an abbreviation of His/Her Royal Highness — despite being ordered under late Queen Elizabeth II's reign not to use the prefix after she and her husband stepped down as working members of the British monarchy in 2020.
Social media users noticed Meghan's use of the title after her friend Jamie Kern Lima showcased a gift basket the Suits star gave her, as it featured a card signed, "HRH The Duchess of Sussex," while speaking to the former actress during her first-ever podcast interview.
Meghan had given the CEO of IT Cosmetics the present — which included Meghan's homemade strawberry jam, two pints of Straus organic ice cream, flowers, mint and a note with the royal title embellished in a fancy font — as a kind gesture because Lima had in-laws staying at her place.
The signature quickly caused controversy online, with many referring to a statement the Buckingham Palace released ordering Meghan and Harry to drop the highly honored abbreviation after they ditched royal life more than five years ago.
"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the message read at the time, when Elizabeth was still alive and queen.
- Meghan Markle Slammed for Being 'Egotistical' After Promoting Herself Using Duchess Title
- Meghan Markle Wants the Royal Family to 'Cave to Her' After Using Royal Title for Her ShopMy Page, Insider Says: 'It's Very Tense'
- Clinging to 'Relevance': How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal 'Obsession' Is Tarnishing Queen Elizabeth's Legacy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan faced harsh backlash online, with one critic ridiculing: "She has now used 'Her Royal Highness' Title in writing! This woman won’t stop. She will push and push and push until she is stopped. Take the d--- title away!"
"Complete disrespect and disregard for what that title means. The King needs to act as this grifter is taking the p---," a second social media user snubbed, while a third snarled, "Imagine hating the royal family, dishing on senior royals & trashing the British monarchy at every opportunity... but then demand to be addressed with the titles given to you by the very same Royal family you hate and keep dining on. Meghan Markle can't stop embarrassing herself."
A fourth hated declared: "Actions speak louder than words Meghan Markle. Would a 'good person' go back on their word to the QUEEN about using their royal title for commercial gain?"
Meghan has been pretty particular about her name recently.
During an episode of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the Deal or No Deal alum corrected her friend Mindy Kaling after the comedian said, "people wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."
In response, Meghan noted: "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."
Harry's relatives are reportedly unhappy with Meghan's emphasized use of her royal name considering she ditched the monarchy's lifestyle and moved with the prince to California.
"You do not monetize the monarchy, it’s just tacky and classless. She could have used her name, Meghan Markle, or even Meghan Sussex, but to promote the page as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? It’s hideous," a source previously explained.