Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Happy' as They're 'Free and Clear' From the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared happy at the Invictus Games, and according to an insider, there's a reason for that!
“They’re pleased by the positive response they’re getting,” an insider dished. “It takes the sting out of all the negativity they were getting beforehand and raises awareness of the Invictus Games, which is really what it’s all about.”
Though the trip felt like they were on a royal tour, this time around, the pair, who moved to the U.S. in 2020, were able to pack on the PDA — something that is not allowed while out and about if you're part of the royal family.
“One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals,” noted the insider. “They don’t have to worry about following protocol. They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm.”
One person who was not pleased with all the positive attention the duo received is Kate Middleton, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe speculated. However, she handled it like a pro.
"She's fighting back in the only way she can," Larcombe admitted. "It's one of the biggest things he does, and Kate is just going to have to grin and bear the fact it's the Harry and Meghan show while it's on."
Kate, 41, has been upset with Prince William's brother and Meghan, especially after the U.S.-based pair threw them under the bus in Harry's memoir, Spare, and their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
"Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they've come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future," expert Jennie Bond said.
"They've closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives," Bond added.
Now, it seems like William and Harry may never make up.
"When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule and that is staying silent on family matters," Katie Nicholl stated.
"While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship," the commentator added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the insider.