Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Happy' as They're 'Free and Clear' From the Royal Family

Though the trip felt like they were on a royal tour, this time around, the pair, who moved to the U.S. in 2020, were able to pack on the PDA — something that is not allowed while out and about if you're part of the royal family.

“One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals,” noted the insider. “They don’t have to worry about following protocol. They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm.”