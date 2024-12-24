ROYALS Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to Secure Another Deal With Netflix as It Is 'Financially Vital' for Them Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secured a deal with Netflix in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest Netflix series, POLO, was slammed by critics, and the duo's partnership with the streaming giant could continue to unravel if they don't do something about it.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's 'POLO' was branded as 'boring.'

"Their separation of work is being tried out, and it worked perfectly well in the sense there have been no glitches," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "What they need is her cookery series for Netflix." "What is absolutely pivotal is the renewal of the contract with Netflix next year, so precisely what happens in the coming months financially is vital," he noted, as the royal rebels secured a five-year deal in 2020.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is developing a cooking series for Netflix.

In 2023, the Sussexes' were axed from Spotify, which is why their future in Hollywood remains uncertain. "They lost Spotify a while ago, and it doesn't seem there is anything substantial financially that we know of that is coming up," the expert shared. "When American Riviera Orchard and Meghan's cookery show is launched, that will certainly give her a good deal more than her occasional appearance," Fitzwilliams said in reference to the duchess' lifestyle brand.

POLO was greatly criticized for being uninteresting, but Fitzwilliams alluded to the public having low expectations for it. "I don't think anyone was expecting that to have huge ratings," he noted.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Harry & Meghan' broke records for Netflix.

Despite the challenges they faced in Hollywood, both Harry and Meghan have fans in the U.S. "They have a profile at a certain level. Harry and Meghan were in Time's 100 in 2020, so they have a brand, they have got their admirers and they have got a profile," Fitzwilliams shared. "They've changed their tactic, and we will see what it adds up to in the next year," he added.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to pursue opportunities in Hollywood.

POLO performed poorly, but Meghan's culinary series could rehabilitate their brand. "It's probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there's a lot riding on the new year," editor Charlotte Griffiths shared when discussing the upcoming show.