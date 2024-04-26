Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Struggling for Content' as Couple Scrambles to Keep Lucrative Netflix Partnership

"They're really struggling to get the content. It's all about content. If you want people listening to your podcast and the clicks, you’ve got to have something to say," Lord Kulveer Ranger told GB News.

“Is the point here that unless they're b----ing about the royal family, there's no way they can monetize?" Andrew Pierce asked.

Lord Ranger agreed with the commentator, stating, "monetization of the family only had so much room."