Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Struggling for Content' as Couple Scrambles to Keep Lucrative Netflix Partnership
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2020, but one royal expert thinks the Sussexes have run out of ideas after the release of their tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"They're really struggling to get the content. It's all about content. If you want people listening to your podcast and the clicks, you’ve got to have something to say," Lord Kulveer Ranger told GB News.
“Is the point here that unless they're b----ing about the royal family, there's no way they can monetize?" Andrew Pierce asked.
Lord Ranger agreed with the commentator, stating, "monetization of the family only had so much room."
Netflix recently announced Meghan will executive produce a program focused on "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."
But Pierce doesn't think the show will take off, noting: "Nobody is going to tune into Netflix to see her making a pot of jam."
OK! previously reported Lady Victoria Hervey predicted the Duke of Sussex's upcoming polo series would be another business failure for Harry.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
Critics of the Sussexes took to X to complain about their unreleased productions.
"Nothing is funnier than Prince Harry & Meghan Markle signing a deal with Netflix nearly 4 years ago and just now announcing random shows of Meghan's 'cooking' and Harry's love of polo," one person shared on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Just tell us you don't know what to do with them and their ever-changing job titles."
"Just as Heart of Invictus flopped, this too shall fail," another added.
"Who's your audience? A small group in the small group of the one-percenters?" one critic questioned.
Aside from developing a cooking series for the streaming giant, Meghan recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield noted. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."