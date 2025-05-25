Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Totally Head Over Heels' in Love Despite Split Rumors Swirling
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been all about showcasing their romance by sharing their recent date nights with followers online.
In May, the couple attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in L.A., just days before their 7th wedding anniversary on the 19th.
“This wasn’t for show,” an insider revealed to a news outlet. “They’re totally head over heels.”
Meghan Markle Says Romance With Prince Harry Is Like Another 'Honeymoon Period'
“Date nights can be few and far between because their schedules are so packed,” the source claimed. “But it seems like Harry and Meghan are trying to make a habit of doing this more often.”
In a March interview, Meghan explained how her growing love for Harry has propelled them into a state of bliss that the twosome experienced early on in their relationship. “It’s almost like a honeymoon period again,” she said.
“Because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it,” Meghan noted of how Harry supports her lifestyle brand As Ever.
Meghan Markle Talks About Getting the 'Butterflies' From Prince Harry
“I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process,” the Duchess of Sussex added. “It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been.”
Meghan also gushed about her husband and father of their two kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, while on her pal Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast in April.
“You have to imagine, at the beginning, everyone has butterflies,” Meghan said about the start of her romance with Harry in 2016.
Meghan Markle Gushes Over Prince Harry's Looks
“And then we immediately went into the trenches together — right out of the gate, like six months into dating,” she added of how the public started to invest a lot of interest in their relationship.
“So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way,” she elaborated.
The With Love, Meghan star also doted about how attracted she is to her husband. “He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed,” she joked. “My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful.”
Prince Harry Shuts Down Divorce Rumors
She added, “H, that man loves me so much, and look what we’ve built. We’ve built a beautiful life; we have two healthy, beautiful children.”
As OK! reported in December 2024, rumors of the couple divorcing were spreading like wildfire — however, Harry made it clear that he and his wife weren’t headed toward a separation.
“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” he told a news outlet.
The insider spoke with Life & Style about Meghan and Harry’s relationship.