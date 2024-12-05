Prince Harry Shuts Down Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors: 'What?'
Prince Harry shut down speculation that he and Meghan Markle are calling it quits after they both attended events separately during the first week in December.
“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” the royal, 40, said while attending The New York Times’ 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, December 4. “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'”
He also added that the constant attention on his marriage is "definitely not a good thing."
“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Harry — who tied the knot with Meghan, 43, in 2018 — added.
“Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do," he continued of the haters.
The red-headed prince also told NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, who interviewed him, that their conversation could go viral and will likely be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly.”
“For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault,” he quipped.
As OK! previously reported, Meghan and Harry, who share two kids: Lilibet and Archie, haven't been seen together as of late, prompting people to believe they are trying a new strategy when it comes to promoting their upcoming projects.
"When they're together, there's headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show," a source shared. "The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don't do every single thing together."
"They also have to raise a five and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state," they added of why they're sometimes apart.
Harry has been in New York, London and Lesotho to promote his charities, while Meghan has been seen out and about in Los Angeles, Calif.
"It also wouldn't make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry's patronages, and the same goes for Meghan's philanthropic efforts, for example, if it's something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart," the insider shared.
"For example when they went to Colombia to further the work of their foundation, then you see them work as a unit," they added. "They haven't done themselves any favors by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts."