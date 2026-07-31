Meghan Markle Roasted by Critics Over 'Baffling' and 'Disgusting' Blackberry Spread Promo Photo: 'It Looks Like a Blood Clot'
July 31 2026, Updated 5:46 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's latest addition to her As Ever line-up has fans talking, and maybe not for the best reasons.
The Suits actress, 44, debuted a new blackberry jam to her lifestyle brand in a post shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 29.
Meghan Markle Introduced New As Ever Product
"Meet our newest pantry favorite. Introducing Blackberry. Made with beautifully ripe blackberries for a rich, vibrant flavor that brings a little taste of the season to your table," she captioned the photo carousel, which included a close-up shot of the jam. "Available soon on Asever.com."
The topping's dark-red appearance with chunky blackberry consistency drew mixed reactions online, with some saying it resembled a "blood clot."
Social Media Reacted to Meghan Markle's Latest As Ever Product
"This is making me gag. Seriously," one user wrote on social media, while another said, "One of the kids stole Meg’s phone and took this. She has now promoted them to co-marketing managers."
"This reminds me of my c-section. That is exactly what the 'cover' that caught the blood splatter looked like when the surgery was over," a third pointed out. "Thank you, Meghan, for stirring the memory of one of my worst life experiences. Awesome."
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Meghan Markle on How She Navigates 'Really Hard Days'
Though Meghan has yet to respond to the criticism, the mother-of-two recently revealed the advice her husband, Prince Harry, gave her for navigating the "really hard days."
"I was thinking about something my husband told me ages ago, because we all go through experiences and life is full of surprises,” Meghan said in a Q&A in Los Angeles on July 28, per People. "But you know, he was a helicopter pilot in the British Army for 10 years. And sometimes on really hard days, we were once he said, 'Hey, but my love, you know, even if there’s a storm happening above the storm, the sun’s always shining.'"
Meghan Markle on Staying Strong Amid Criticism
The Deal or No Deal alum explained that her husband's perspective only comes into play when "you think about zooming out a little."
"So I think when you really zoom out and think, ‘My gosh, how many things have we gone through that have felt hard?’ And then you still get through them," she continued. "Or how many goals do you think you’re not gonna hit? And then you hit them, and you supersede them."
Meghan said it was important to maintain that stance as "No matter what feels insurmountable, there’s just always that sun shining above it."