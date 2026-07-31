Meghan Markle Roasted by Critics Over 'Baffling' and 'Disgusting' Blackberry Spread Promo Photo: 'It Looks Like a Blood Clot'

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Meghan Markle's latest addition to her As Ever line-up has fans talking, and maybe not for the best reasons. The Suits actress, 44, debuted a new blackberry jam to her lifestyle brand in a post shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 29.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram Meghan Markle debuted her latest As Ever product on social media.

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Meghan Markle Introduced New As Ever Product

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle announced her new blackberry jam on July 28.

"Meet our newest pantry favorite. Introducing Blackberry. Made with beautifully ripe blackberries for a rich, vibrant flavor that brings a little taste of the season to your table," she captioned the photo carousel, which included a close-up shot of the jam. "Available soon on Asever.com." The topping's dark-red appearance with chunky blackberry consistency drew mixed reactions online, with some saying it resembled a "blood clot."

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Social Media Reacted to Meghan Markle's Latest As Ever Product

Source: MEGA Social media didn't hold back when it came to their opinions on Meghan Markle's latest product.

"This is making me gag. Seriously," one user wrote on social media, while another said, "One of the kids stole Meg’s phone and took this. She has now promoted them to co-marketing managers." "This reminds me of my c-section. That is exactly what the 'cover' that caught the blood splatter looked like when the surgery was over," a third pointed out. "Thank you, Meghan, for stirring the memory of one of my worst life experiences. Awesome."

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Meghan Markle on How She Navigates 'Really Hard Days'

Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018.

Though Meghan has yet to respond to the criticism, the mother-of-two recently revealed the advice her husband, Prince Harry, gave her for navigating the "really hard days." "I was thinking about something my husband told me ages ago, because we all go through experiences and life is full of surprises,” Meghan said in a Q&A in Los Angeles on July 28, per People. "But you know, he was a helicopter pilot in the British Army for 10 years. And sometimes on really hard days, we were once he said, 'Hey, but my love, you know, even if there’s a storm happening above the storm, the sun’s always shining.'"

Meghan Markle on Staying Strong Amid Criticism

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.