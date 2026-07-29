Meghan Markle Credits Prince Harry's Simple Life Lesson With Helping Her Through Difficult Times: 'Really Hard Days'

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle attended a special screening of 'Cookie Queens' in Los Angeles on July 28.

Meghan also recalled a conversation she had with her husband years ago. "I think so much of it, funny enough, I was thinking about something my husband told me ages ago, because we all go through experiences and life is full of surprises," she said.

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Prince Harry's Advice Stayed With Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said Prince Harry's advice helped her step back from difficult moments and view life's challenges with a broader perspective.

The duchess said Harry's words encouraged her to step back and view difficult situations from a broader perspective, explaining that clarity "only comes when you think about zooming out a little." "So I think when you really zoom out and think, ‘My gosh, how many things have we gone through that have felt hard?’ And then you still get through them," Meghan continued. She added, "Or how many goals do you think you’re not gonna hit? And then you hit them and you supersede them." Meghan said the reminder helped her remember that tough moments eventually passed. "That no matter what feels insurmountable, there’s just always that sun shining above it," she admitted.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Shared Similar Advice Before

Source: MEGA Prince Harry previously revealed that Meghan Markle encouraged him to always 'stick to the truth.'

The exchange echoed comments Harry previously made about the guidance he received from Meghan. During an interview with The Guardian following his 2025 visit to the U.K., the Duke of Sussex stated one lesson from his wife remained a constant in his life. "She said, ‘Just stick to the truth.’ It is the thing I always fall back on. Always," Harry recalled. He even added that Meghan believed honesty was "the most efficient way to live." "And if you think like that, who would be stupid enough to lie? It takes up too much time and effort," he said.

The Couple Recently Shared a Glimpse of Their Family Trip