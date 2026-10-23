or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle's 'Shocked' Father Thomas Slams Child Abuse Image Allegations: 'Sick Lies'

image of meghan markle family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, blasted claims he possessed child abuse material on October 23.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., blasted claims made by his son, Thomas Jr., that he possessed child s-- abuse photos.

The former television lighting director, 82, denied all allegations against him on Friday, October 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle Sr. Said He's 'Hurt' Over His Son's Claims

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of meghan markle family
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. said he's 'shocked' and 'hurt' over the allegations.

"I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," Thomas Sr. told a publication.

"I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of," he went on.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle Jr. Alleged He Found 'Hundreds, If Not Thousands' of Images in His Father's Home

image of meghan markle family
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. made the bold claim about his father on October 22.

"This is bulls---. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies," Thomas Sr. fumed.

Thomas Jr., 60, reportedly found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child abuse images in four boxes at his father's home in the Philippines recently. He claimed to a publication to have found videos of girls about 10 and 11 years old engaged in sexual activities.

He then reported his discoveries to the police and the FBI, with the retired director of photography now under investigation.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Broke Her Silence Over the Allegations on October 23

image of meghan markle family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's relationship with her dad has been tumultuous in recent years.

Meghan, 45, spoke out about her father on Friday, saying in a statement she was "deeply distressed at the news that has come to light."

"My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said. The Suits star further discussed a letter that was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018 and was later shared with her.

The Duchess of Sussex explained one of the main reasons for her estrangement from Thomas Sr. stemmed from that investigation.

"[The letter] made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she continued.

image of meghan markle family
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. did not attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018.

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," Meghan noted.

The mother of two concluded: "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. My sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

Meghan and Thomas Sr.'s relationship has been rocky in recent years, beginning with her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Thomas Sr. admitted at the time to staging paparazzi photographs for cash, and later pulled out of attending the nuptials due to health problems.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.