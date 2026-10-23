Meghan Markle's 'Shocked' Father Thomas Slams Child Abuse Image Allegations: 'Sick Lies'

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Thomas Markle Sr. Said He's 'Hurt' Over His Son's Claims

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle Sr. said he's 'shocked' and 'hurt' over the allegations.

"I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," Thomas Sr. told a publication. "I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of," he went on.

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Thomas Markle Jr. Alleged He Found 'Hundreds, If Not Thousands' of Images in His Father's Home

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle Jr. made the bold claim about his father on October 22.

"This is bulls---. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies," Thomas Sr. fumed. Thomas Jr., 60, reportedly found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child abuse images in four boxes at his father's home in the Philippines recently. He claimed to a publication to have found videos of girls about 10 and 11 years old engaged in sexual activities. He then reported his discoveries to the police and the FBI, with the retired director of photography now under investigation.

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Meghan Markle Broke Her Silence Over the Allegations on October 23

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's relationship with her dad has been tumultuous in recent years.

Meghan, 45, spoke out about her father on Friday, saying in a statement she was "deeply distressed at the news that has come to light." "My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said. The Suits star further discussed a letter that was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018 and was later shared with her. The Duchess of Sussex explained one of the main reasons for her estrangement from Thomas Sr. stemmed from that investigation. "[The letter] made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she continued.

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle Sr. did not attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018.