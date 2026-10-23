Meghan Markle's 'Shocked' Father Thomas Slams Child Abuse Image Allegations: 'Sick Lies'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., blasted claims made by his son, Thomas Jr., that he possessed child s-- abuse photos.
The former television lighting director, 82, denied all allegations against him on Friday, October 23.
Thomas Markle Sr. Said He's 'Hurt' Over His Son's Claims
"I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," Thomas Sr. told a publication.
"I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of," he went on.
Thomas Markle Jr. Alleged He Found 'Hundreds, If Not Thousands' of Images in His Father's Home
"This is bulls---. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies," Thomas Sr. fumed.
Thomas Jr., 60, reportedly found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child abuse images in four boxes at his father's home in the Philippines recently. He claimed to a publication to have found videos of girls about 10 and 11 years old engaged in sexual activities.
He then reported his discoveries to the police and the FBI, with the retired director of photography now under investigation.
- Meghan Markle Says She's 'Deeply Distressed' Over Dad Thomas Markle's Alleged Child Abuse Images Amid Investigation: 'I Hope Justice Will Be Served'
- Inside Meghan & Thomas Markle's Relationship Through The Years
- Thomas Markle Comes Clean About His 'Betrayal,' Says Meghan 'Didn't Lose' Him As A Father Despite Staging Pre-Wedding Paparazzi Pics
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Meghan Markle Broke Her Silence Over the Allegations on October 23
Meghan, 45, spoke out about her father on Friday, saying in a statement she was "deeply distressed at the news that has come to light."
"My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said. The Suits star further discussed a letter that was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018 and was later shared with her.
The Duchess of Sussex explained one of the main reasons for her estrangement from Thomas Sr. stemmed from that investigation.
"[The letter] made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she continued.
"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," Meghan noted.
The mother of two concluded: "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. My sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."
Meghan and Thomas Sr.'s relationship has been rocky in recent years, beginning with her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
Thomas Sr. admitted at the time to staging paparazzi photographs for cash, and later pulled out of attending the nuptials due to health problems.