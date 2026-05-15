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Meghan McCain Critiques Met Gala, Calls It 'Tone Deaf' Amid Political Climate

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Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain blasted the Met Gala as 'tone deaf,' sparking backlash over celebrity culture.

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May 15 2026, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

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Meghan McCain recently expressed her disapproval of the Met Gala, labeling the annual fundraiser “tone deaf” in light of political populism.

On May 4, 2026, she voiced her opinion on X, stating, “I think the Met ball is tone deaf given the times of extreme political populism we’re living in.”

Her comments resonate amidst ongoing discussions about wealth disparity and social responsibility.

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image of Meghan McCain sparked debate after calling the Met Gala 'tone deaf' amid rising political and economic tensions.
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain sparked debate after calling the Met Gala 'tone deaf' amid rising political and economic tensions.

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Source: @MeghanMcCain/X
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The Met Gala is known for extravagant fashion and high-profile celebrity attendees. McCain described the event’s concept as “creepy” and likened the outfits to “villains in The Hunger Games.”

Her critical remarks highlight a growing sentiment questioning the appropriateness of such displays in contemporary society.

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image of McCain criticized the event’s extravagant displays, comparing attendees to 'villains in The Hunger Games.'
Source: MEGA

McCain criticized the event’s extravagant displays, comparing attendees to 'villains in The Hunger Games.'

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In a notable instance, McCain directed her criticism towards Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who gained attention for her 2021 attendance in a white gown featuring the phrase “Tax the Rich.”

McCain remarked, “AOC will always be a moron for having attended,” underscoring her belief that the event undermines important political messages.

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image of Meghan McCain also took aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, arguing her attendance contradicted her political messaging.
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain also took aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, arguing her attendance contradicted her political messaging.

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Responses to McCain’s comments have emerged across social media platforms. Critics pointed out her apparent hypocrisy, questioning her silence on similar lavish events hosted by President Donald Trump.

One user commented, “Nothing to say about the tone deaf lavish soirées at Mar-a-Lago, hey?” This backlash illustrates the polarized reactions to McCain’s critique.

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Despite the criticism, McCain found a silver lining in the conversation. She commended New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for opting out of the event, noting, “You gotta give credit where credit is due – it’s a smart political move for Mamdani not to attend the Met Gala.”

This statement highlights her acknowledgment of political strategy in the context of public perception.

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image of McCain praised political figures who skipped the gala, calling it a smart move in terms of public perception.
Source: MEGA

McCain praised political figures who skipped the gala, calling it a smart move in terms of public perception.

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The Met Gala serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, held annually on the first Monday in May. Over the years, the event has become synonymous with high fashion and celebrity culture, drawing critiques and admiration alike.

Anna Wintour has overseen the event since 1995, shaping its current identity.

McCain has voiced her discontent with the gala before. In 2021, she questioned the exorbitant ticket prices, which can soar above $35,000 for an individual ticket.

She expressed her view, stating, “Am I allowed to not care about the Met Gala? I love fashion as much as the next woman but [it] would have been pretty amazing if all those celebrities took the 35K it costs for a table and donated it to essential workers and food banks in the country.”

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