Meghan McCain Critiques Met Gala, Calls It 'Tone Deaf' Amid Political Climate

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan McCain recently expressed her disapproval of the Met Gala, labeling the annual fundraiser “tone deaf” in light of political populism. On May 4, 2026, she voiced her opinion on X, stating, “I think the Met ball is tone deaf given the times of extreme political populism we’re living in.” Her comments resonate amidst ongoing discussions about wealth disparity and social responsibility.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan McCain sparked debate after calling the Met Gala 'tone deaf' amid rising political and economic tensions.

Article continues below advertisement

I think the met ball is tone deaf given the times of extreme political populism we’re living in, the concept is creepy and the outfits look like villains in the hunger games.



AOC will always be a moron for having attended. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 4, 2026 Source: @MeghanMcCain/X

Article continues below advertisement

The Met Gala is known for extravagant fashion and high-profile celebrity attendees. McCain described the event’s concept as “creepy” and likened the outfits to “villains in The Hunger Games.” Her critical remarks highlight a growing sentiment questioning the appropriateness of such displays in contemporary society.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA McCain criticized the event’s extravagant displays, comparing attendees to 'villains in The Hunger Games.'

Article continues below advertisement

In a notable instance, McCain directed her criticism towards Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who gained attention for her 2021 attendance in a white gown featuring the phrase “Tax the Rich.” McCain remarked, “AOC will always be a moron for having attended,” underscoring her belief that the event undermines important political messages.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan McCain also took aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, arguing her attendance contradicted her political messaging.

Article continues below advertisement

Responses to McCain’s comments have emerged across social media platforms. Critics pointed out her apparent hypocrisy, questioning her silence on similar lavish events hosted by President Donald Trump. One user commented, “Nothing to say about the tone deaf lavish soirées at Mar-a-Lago, hey?” This backlash illustrates the polarized reactions to McCain’s critique.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the criticism, McCain found a silver lining in the conversation. She commended New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for opting out of the event, noting, “You gotta give credit where credit is due – it’s a smart political move for Mamdani not to attend the Met Gala.” This statement highlights her acknowledgment of political strategy in the context of public perception.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA McCain praised political figures who skipped the gala, calling it a smart move in terms of public perception.

Article continues below advertisement

The Met Gala serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, held annually on the first Monday in May. Over the years, the event has become synonymous with high fashion and celebrity culture, drawing critiques and admiration alike. Anna Wintour has overseen the event since 1995, shaping its current identity.