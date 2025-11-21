Meghan McCain Calls Out Megyn Kelly for Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Comments: 'It's Disgusting'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Meghan McCain did not hold back when reacting to Megyn Kelly's controversial remarks regarding Jeffrey Epstein's history with underage victims. McCain, on her podcast “Citizen McCain,” questioned the purpose behind Kelly's comments and concerns over pedophilia.
During the November 12 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly raised eyebrows by suggesting that Epstein’s involvement with teens may differ significantly from cases involving younger victims. This sparked outrage, with McCain addressing the issue during her podcast.
“Why are we having a conversation about what is okay or more socially acceptable when it comes to pedophilia?” McCain, 41, said emphatically. “It’s disgusting.”
McCain dissected the dialogue that transpired between Kelly and journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, focusing on emails revealing Epstein’s connections, including references to then-President Donald Trump.
While acknowledging Epstein’s abusive behavior, Kelly stated, “[Epstein] did like them young... There’s no question about that.”
She elaborated that his preference leaned more toward “the barely legal type,” but stressed, "I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this."
Kelly continued, “We have yet to see anybody come forward and say, ‘I was under 10, I was under 14 when I first came within his purview.’… There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old.”
- 'This Is Self-Inflicted': Megyn Kelly Doesn't Have 'a Lot of Sympathy' for Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
- Meghan McCain Claims 'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Is 'a Surrogate for the Biden Campaign' After Heated Feud
- Jeffrey Epstein's Shocking Leaked Emails About Donald Trump Are Part of a 'Fake Narrative' to 'Smear the President,' Claims White House
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
These remarks sent shockwaves online, provoking fierce criticism from McCain. “I just don’t understand the point of this conversation," she asserted. "This is obviously insane.”
Additionally, McCain pointed out the troubling term “barely legal,” questioning its appropriateness during such a serious discussion.
“She goes on to say there’s a big difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old. Well, yeah, duh,” co-host Miranda Wilkins agreed. “It is disgusting. To say this is okay or rationalized because a 15-year-old can make decisions? Absolutely not.”
McCain concluded the episode by emphasizing that it doesn’t matter personal opinions; the law defines anyone under 18 as a child.
On the same day, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails from Epstein mentioning Trump. One email highlighted Epstein’s connection with a young girl and Trump, stating, “I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is trump.”