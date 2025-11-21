Meghan McCain Calls Out Megyn Kelly for Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Comments: 'It's Disgusting'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CitizenMcCainYouTube/Youtube Meghan McCain criticized Megyn Kelly’s comments about Jeffrey Epstein.

During the November 12 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly raised eyebrows by suggesting that Epstein’s involvement with teens may differ significantly from cases involving younger victims. This sparked outrage, with McCain addressing the issue during her podcast. “Why are we having a conversation about what is okay or more socially acceptable when it comes to pedophilia?” McCain, 41, said emphatically. “It’s disgusting.”

Source: @CitizenMcCainYouTube/Youtube

McCain dissected the dialogue that transpired between Kelly and journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, focusing on emails revealing Epstein’s connections, including references to then-President Donald Trump.

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

While acknowledging Epstein’s abusive behavior, Kelly stated, “[Epstein] did like them young... There’s no question about that.” She elaborated that his preference leaned more toward “the barely legal type,” but stressed, "I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this." Kelly continued, “We have yet to see anybody come forward and say, ‘I was under 10, I was under 14 when I first came within his purview.’… There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old.”

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Meghan McCain said Megyn Kelly’s remarks about ‘barely legal’ teens were disturbing.

These remarks sent shockwaves online, provoking fierce criticism from McCain. “I just don’t understand the point of this conversation," she asserted. "This is obviously insane.” Additionally, McCain pointed out the troubling term “barely legal,” questioning its appropriateness during such a serious discussion.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly faced backlash after her discussion about Jeffrey Epstein.

“She goes on to say there’s a big difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old. Well, yeah, duh,” co-host Miranda Wilkins agreed. “It is disgusting. To say this is okay or rationalized because a 15-year-old can make decisions? Absolutely not.” McCain concluded the episode by emphasizing that it doesn’t matter personal opinions; the law defines anyone under 18 as a child.

Source: MEGA Meghan McCain stressed that anyone under 18 is a child under the law.