Megyn Kelly Faces Backlash for Claiming Jeffrey Epstein Was Not a 'Pedophile': 'This Is Career Ending'

Megyn Kelly is catching serious heat after making controversial claims about convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein on a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

"I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything," Kelly said on her show. She continued, "This person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile." Her guest, Batya Ungar-Sargon, stayed quiet and didn’t push back.

Kelly doubled down, saying Epstein preferred “barely legal” teens. "He liked 15-year-old girls," she said. "I'm just giving you facts that he wasn't into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."

Her comments immediately triggered outrage, especially since many of Epstein’s victims were minors under Florida’s legal age of consent, which is 18. Political consultant Ally Sammarco was among the first to call Kelly out. "This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly. 15 year olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50 year old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever," she vented on social media.

This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly. 15 year olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50 year old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever. https://t.co/Y0JCfhoPfu — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 13, 2025 Source: @Ally_Sammarco/X

Activist Shannon Watts shared her thoughts, too. "Megyn Kelly trying to convince her listeners that s-- trafficking girls is less offensive if they've gone through puberty,” she wrote on X. In a follow-up post, Watts added, "Kelly is using her platform and power to portray Epstein and Trump as h---- men, as opposed to sexual predators or pedophiles."

Others jumped in with their own reactions. One user wrote, “She has a 13yo daughter, highly doubt she'd be cool with her hanging out at a rich guy's house providing ‘massages’ all day every day.” Another warned, “They could be 5, 15 or 50. They were trafficked and abused. It is despicable to try to defend any of this.” “Why I left MAGA. Megyn threw what integrity she had into the trash bin,” a commenter shared.

Megyn Kelly trying to convince her listeners that sex trafficking girls is less offensive if they’ve gone through puberty: “There's a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old…” https://t.co/ALj54aR1sC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 13, 2025 Source: @shannonrwatts/X

Another bluntly stated, “Kelly is determined to protect the Pedophiles at all costs.”

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was officially charged with trafficking underage girls.

Epstein, who died in 2019, was a convicted s-- offender. The Department of Justice charged him with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors. “The indictment unsealed today alleges that, between 2002 through 2005, EPSTEIN sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in s-- acts with him in exchange for money,” the DOJ said at the time.