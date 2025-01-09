The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Shows Off Toned Bikini Body While Vacationing With Boyfriend and Costar Leo Woodall: Photos
Meghann Fahy and The White Lotus costar-turned-boyfriend Leo Woodall ended 2024 with some sun and sand.
On Tuesday, January 7, the actress showcased her bikini body in some photos from their trip, where they relaxed on a boat, went bike riding and drank wine.
"Just making the cut for the last day Larry David says you can say happy new year!!" she captioned her upload, referencing the actor's quote from Curb Your Enthusiasm in which he says wishing someone a happy new year is only acceptable until January 7.
In a few of the pictures, the actress, 34, wore a red patterned dress, while in others, she flaunted her toned figure in a red and white bikini.
In one video clip, the Hollywood beauty wore a sheer white dress that allowed her white thong bikini to peek through.
Fahy also included a sweet snap of her and Woodall's shadows on the sand as they kissed.
Actress Julianne Moore commented on the post, "Hi beauty — happy new year ❤️," while one fan called her "the most beautiful bombshell 💫💫💫 I love youuuu."
"Ugh I love you guys together ❤️," another fan raved of the TV stars who found love on set.
The couple have kept their relationship very private since getting together in 2022, and she refused to confirm the gossip when questioned about it on a January 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
When a fan asked if there was any "truth" to the rumors, she replied with a laugh and smile, "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys."
"It would be delicious," host Andy Cohen noted. "We would all love it."
"You would? For you, I'll say sure," she said. "I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."
When Cohen asked if they were "friends with benefits," she responded, "We're friends."
However, that November, the two were photographed kissing, and the following year, Fahy shared a photo of them with their arms around each other while walking in Boston, making it clear they were in a relationship.
In August 2024, she made a rare comment about her partner while chatting with Vogue, saying of his successful Netflix series One Day, "I thought it was incredibly well done from top to bottom, and obviously the performances were my favorite part."