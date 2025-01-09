The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Shows Off Toned Bikini Body While Vacationing With Boyfriend and Costar Leo Woodall: Photos

"Just making the cut for the last day Larry David says you can say happy new year!!" she captioned her upload, referencing the actor's quote from Curb Your Enthusiasm in which he says wishing someone a happy new year is only acceptable until January 7.

In a few of the pictures, the actress, 34, wore a red patterned dress, while in others, she flaunted her toned figure in a red and white bikini.

In one video clip, the Hollywood beauty wore a sheer white dress that allowed her white thong bikini to peek through.