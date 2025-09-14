Meghann Fahy Wows in Plunging Black Gown at the 2025 Emmys: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Meghann Fahy looked gorgeous when she showed up to the 2025 Emmys wearing a plunging black gown. While on the red carpet, the actress, 35, posed for the camera, flaunting her velvet gown, which had a high slit. She accessorized by wearing shiny earrings and a dangling diamond necklace. Celebrity Hair Stylist Jacob Rozenberg styled Fahy (nominated for Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in Sirens) using Great Lengths Essenza Tape-In Extensions.

Meghann Fahy's Emmys Look

Meghann Fahy stuns on the #Emmys red carpet 🖤 pic.twitter.com/UeIYLQ78nK — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2025 Source: @variety/X The look stunned fans.

The blonde beauty's look immediately won over fans. One person wrote, "Meghann Fahy is looking like a siren on the #Emmys red carpet," while another said, "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL! Meghann Fahy has just arrived on the red carpet at the #Emmys." A third person added, "Oh boy, Meghann Fahy looks gorgeous."

Source: @meghannfahy/Instagram Meghann Fahy has appeared in 'White Lotus' and 'Sirens.'

The same day, the White Lotus starlet posted a few photos from the weekend's festivities, including one of her in a black gown. "👽," she simply captioned the photos of her on a balcony, in addition to her brushing her teeth. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the look. "Stunning. Some young Michelle Pfieffer vibes!" one person wrote, while her Sirens costar Julianne Moore said, "Hello pretty." "meow mommy!!!!!!" a third user exclaimed.

Meghann Fahy and Julianne Moore Team Up on 'Sirens'

Source: @meghannfahy/Instagram The actress loved working with Julianne Moore.

Fahy previously opened about working with Moore on their Netflix show during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Host Seth Meyers pointed out how Fahy had to "get right into it" with Moore from the jump. "Day one, I had to sort of look [Moore] straight in the eye and call her a b-----. And I was like, 'Um, okay. Throwing me in the deep end.' I like your style," she shared. "Honestly, if she was a cult leader in real life, I would be in that cult," she said of working with the A-lister. In another interview, Fahy gushed over working with Moore. “It was pretty surreal. I’ve loved her for a very long time," she said. “I got to work with some really incredible people too — Bill Camp, who I think is just an American treasure. I love that man.”

Source: @meghannfahy/Instagram Meghann Fahy said it was 'surreal' to work with Julianne Moore.