Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Sick' 'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson for Promoting 'Sexualization of a Child' With Sydney Sweeney's Character
April 15 2026, Updated 7:25 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly took shots at Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, claiming the highly anticipated third season promotes the "sexualization of a child."
The media personality, 55, drew attention to Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard's storyline, which sees her become an adult film creator during the Tuesday, April 14, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Megyn Kelly Blasted 'Euphoria' Creator for 'Sexualizing Infancy'
"She's dressed as a baby. She's in a baby's outfit. She's sucking on a binky pacifier, and her legs are completely spread… The truth is, this is like, this is sexualizing infancy," the journalist claimed. "That's what this is. And some of the write-ups about this are like, 'It's a pretty common kink.'"
During the premiere episode, which aired on HBO on Sunday, April 12, Sweeney's character considered making supplemental income to raise funds for her upcoming wedding to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) by posting spicy content online.
In one of the scenes from the trailer, Sweeney, 28, was seen wearing her hair in schoolgirl-style pigtails and using a pacifier as she suggestively posed with her legs spread open.
Megyn Kelly Claimed Sam Levinson Was 'Promoting' Getting 'Turned on by a Baby'
Kelly blasted Levinson, 41, for "promoting" getting "turned on by baby" and was shocked that Sweeney agreed to the arc.
"There's also a picture of her dressed as a dog being led around on a leash. And I think this guy's sick," Kelly told her listeners. "This guy, Sam Levinson, because there are reports of him injecting nudity into the Sydney Sweeney scenes so often she went to him and said, 'Please stop doing this. It's very gratuitous.' And now all these other women have come forward saying he injected nudity into their scenes too."
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Megyn Kelly Accused 'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson of Unnecessary Nudity
Kelly claimed that Levinson "constantly" pressured women to "take their clothes off for scenes that don't require them to be n--- at all."
"Few say no, but the ones who do somehow it leaks because they're clearly trying to tell us that this guy is, at a minimum, a jerk and more than likely a problem," Kelly alleged. "So I think this is another example of Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is and how most normal people are going to recoil."
Sydney Sweeney Previously Spoke Out About Naked Scenes
Sweeney famously spoke out about how the naked scenes affected her career during a 2022 interview with The Independent.
“With The White Lotus, I felt like people were finally recognising the hard work I’ve been doing,” she told the outlet. “This is something that has bothered me for a while. I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked. I do The White Lotus, and all of a sudden critics are paying attention."
Sweeney called Levinson an "amazing" screenwriter and praised him for never forcing her to do a n--- scene.
“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it,’" she explained. "I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a n--- scene into an HBO show."