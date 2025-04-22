or
Stars Who Regretted Doing Nude Scenes: From Sydney Sweeney to Dakota Johnson and More

stars who regretted doing nude scenes sydney sweeney dakota johnson
Source: MEGA

Despite their on-screen success, some Hollywood stars were left with lingering regret after baring it all in front of the cameras.

By:

April 22 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Amanda Seyfried

amanda seyfried
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried revealed why she agreed to go nude in her first film.

In a 2022 interview with Porter, Amanda Seyfried looked back at the time she was left with no choice but to show her skin in one of her earliest films.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" she shared. "Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

Dakota Johnson

dakota johnson
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson famously appeared in the film adaptations of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.

After portraying Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film franchise, Dakota Johnson spoke candidly about not enjoying the scene where she pretended to be whipped while tied up.

"It wasn't 'a sensual or pleasurable environment.' It was really hot–not in a steamy, sexual way. It's just sweaty and not very comfortable," she explained.

Emily Blunt

emily blunt
Source: MEGA

Emily Blunt has filmed nude scenes in several films.

Emily Blunt pledged she would pause filming a nude scene after she showed some skin in My Summer of Love.

"Too racy would be one thing I wouldn't do for now," said the Sicario actress. "I'm not so keen on doing nudity, because I'm not 22 anymore. And, actually, it's not so much a moral thing as, 'I've done it before, and do I really want to do it again?' Does it serve the film or is it gratuitous and seeing someone's t--- for the sake of it? Because I don't think it's necessary most of the time."

Helen Mirren

helen mirren
Source: MEGA

Helen Mirren admitted she has always been uncomfortable doing nude scenes.

For Helen Mirren, stripping off her clothes in front of the camera can be "mortifying."

"I've always had a problem doing nudity," she admitted to Venice Magazine.

The Antony and Cleopatra actress added, "I hated it! I hated the fact that I hated it, however. It's never a comfortable thing…I've never enjoyed it, ever. It's always mortifying. But I always felt it was something I should get over, as well. I might seem uninhibited, but believe me I'm not! I've just never thought it was necessary, ever."

Jamie Dornan

jamie dornan
Source: MEGA

Jamie Dornan starred alongside Dakota Johnson in the 'Fifty Shades' films.

Even Johnson's Fifty Shades costar did not like going raw in the franchise.

In a January 2018 interview with The Sun, Jamie Dornan expressed discomfort with the nudity in the flick, in which he played the role of Christian Grey.

"There's an element in me that's going, 'Why did they make movies out of those books?'" he said, adding, "I never feel s---, I just don't. Usually if I am in any way naked, I feel awkward and exposed. I honestly am not someone who feels s---."

Jamie Lee Curtis

jamie lee curtis
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly felt 'embarrassed' by the NSFW scene.

Decades after starring in the John Landis-directed comedy Trading Places, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she felt uncomfortable going topless in the film.

"I was 21 years old and the part required Ophelia to take off her dress," she told People. "Did I like doing it? No. Did I feel embarrassed that I was doing it? Yes. Did I look OK? Yeah. Did I know what I was doing? Yeah. Did I like it? No. Was I doing it because it was the job? Yes."

Curtis continued, "I wouldn't do it today, it's the last thing in the world I would do now. I also am married for 37 years, I wasn't married then. I'm a mother of children. Absolutely not."

Kate Winslet

kate winslet
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet appeared nude in a scene in 'Titanic.'

In 2009, Kate Winslet shared why she thought she would not go nude in her films again.

"I can't keep getting away with it. I don't want to become 'that actress who always gets her kit off,'" she told TIME. "…everyone always asks me about nudity because I guess I've taken my clothes off in almost every movie I've done. But in each case, the nudity has been there for a reason."

Although Winslet put her curves on display in more than 10 films, she admitted to hating "every second" of it.

She added, "But I can't stand seeing a film and thinking, 'Why is that woman having s-- in all her clothes?' She should be naked."

Mary-Louise Parker

mary louise parker
Source: MEGA

Mary-Louise Parker reportedly fought with the 'Weeds' director over the scene.

"I didn't think I needed to be naked," Mary-Louise Parker told People of her NSFW scene on the series Weeds.

She disclosed, "I fought with the director about it, and now I am bitter. I knew it was going to be on the internet: 'Mary-Louise shows off her big n------.' I wish I hadn't done that. I was goaded into it."

Sharon Stone

sharon stone
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone reflected on the aftermath of her leg-crossing scene in 'Basic Instinct.'

Sharon Stone spoke candidly about filming the infamous leg-crossing scene in Basic Instinct.

She recalled, "When we did it, it was going to be an innuendo and the director said, 'We're seeing the white of your underwear, I need you to take them off.' And I'm like, 'I don't want you to see anything' and he's like, 'No, no you're not going to.'"

But after seeing the movie in the theater, Stone was reportedly left in deep shock.

"When the film ended I went in the booth and I slapped him (director Paul Verhoeven) and I said, 'You could have showed me this to me by myself,'" she continued.

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney said she was more comfortable with nudity on 'Euphoria.'

Sydney Sweeney does not have a smooth relationship with nudity.

"I've had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting," she told The Independent about her past on-screen scenes. "I didn't feel comfortable with my castmate or the crew, and I just didn't feel like my character would be doing it."

