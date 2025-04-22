Stars Who Regretted Doing Nude Scenes: From Sydney Sweeney to Dakota Johnson and More

In a 2022 interview with Porter, Amanda Seyfried looked back at the time she was left with no choice but to show her skin in one of her earliest films.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" she shared. "Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."