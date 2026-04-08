Megyn Kelly Blasts Gavin Newsom's 'Nutcase' Wife Jennifer for 'Casually' Discussing How She 'Accidentally Killed Her Sister' During Their Childhood

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Megyn Kelly was shocked to hear Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer, recently talk about a tragic childhood accident that resulted in the death of her sister. The journalist discussed the story on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of her self-titled show.

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Megyn Kelly Disses 'Woke' Jennifer Newsom

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly called Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer, a 'nutcase.'

"This nutcase, Jennifer Newsom… I mean, we figured she was pretty woke and left being married to Gavin Newsom. But what's going on? She casually references the fact that she accidentally killed her sister when she, Jennifer, was 6 years old, which I don't think most people knew…" Megyn explained. The show played a clip of Jennifer's address, which she gave at a recent tech conference, discussing her prior experience of talking to inmates for a 2015 documentary about cultural norms. "I told [the inmates] about my own loss, where I lost my older sister a few days before my 7th birthday, and I blame myself for her death," she said in the video.

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'It's Horrifically Tragic'

Source: @jennifersiebelnewsom/instagram The journalist said Jennifer Newsom's comments align with her husband's 'leftist policies.'

"Everything about that was a record scratch… And then there's the story of the sister, which is horrifically tragic… It's awful," Megyn declared. "Frankly, that's the parents' fault for letting 6-year-old's be at the wheel of golf carts…" She then referred to Jennifer's comments to the inmates, as the activist explained there are probably multiple people behind bars despite being innocent. "It explains a lot about her husband's policies on crime and a lot of the leftist policies on crime in general, that they really don't think most people who are in prison belong there," Megyn said.

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What Happened to Jennifer Newsom's Sister?

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly blamed the tragic accident on the parents.

The tragedy occurred in Hawaii while on a family vacation. At the time, Jennifer, then 6, and her sibling Stacey, 8, were playing with other kids on golf carts. At one point, the vehicle was somehow put in reverse while Stacey was standing behind it, and she was fatally struck.

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Jennifer Newsom Dealt With Survivor's Guilt

Source: @jennifersiebelnewsom/instagram Gavin and Jennifer Newsom married in 2008.

Jennifer revealed the accident inspired her to become an activist. "I’m sure there was survivor’s guilt, and I’m sure, in my subconscious, it’s like I have to make up for that loss, and I have to do something to improve other people’s lives or have an impact, double my own, which is a little crazy," she spilled, per a news outlet. "I don’t use the word ‘crazy.’ But you know, it’s aspirational."

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Source: mega Jennifer Newsom felt a need 'to improve other people’s lives' after the accident.