Halle Berry Blasts Gavin Newsom for Not Doing What He Said He Was 'Going to Do,' Raises Doubts About Presidential Run

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry didn't mince her words when calling out Gavin Newsom for falling short on a promise. “It’s disturbing when people say they’re going to do things and then they don’t,” Berry, 59, told a news outlet in an interview published on Monday, February 1. “But he heard what I said. If he is going to run to be our next president, he can’t sleep on women. Wake up, Gavin.”

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry Blasted Gavin Newsom

Source: MEGA Halle Berry called out Gavin Newsom in December 2025.

The Monster's Ball star's comments come two months after she blasted the California Governor, 58, in December 2025 for shutting down the Menopause Care Equity Act, which aimed to expand insurance coverage for proven menopause treatments. “Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one but two years in a row,” Berry told the audience at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit on December 3, 2025, per an outlet. “But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying." "At this stage in my life, I have zero f---- to give," the Perfect Stranger star bluntly told the group.

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry Blasted Double Standards

Source: MEGA Halle Berry slammed Gavin Newsom for not prioritizing the needs of women going through menopause.

Berry called it a double standard and believed that if men suffered from the condition, it would be taken more seriously. “If men had a medical condition that disrupted their sleep, brain function and s-- life, we’d be calling that a health crisis on par with Covid, and the whole world would shut down," she continued. “When women are struggling silently through perimenopause and menopause, trying to hold their families, careers, relationships and communities together, it doesn’t just affect women, it affects every household. It affects the workplace, it affects the economy. One in six women leave the workplace due to their menopausal symptoms. So it affects everybody.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom Responded to Halle Berry

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom tried to make amends with Halle Berry just one day later.

Newsom attempted to clear the air just one day later while speaking with the press at Newark Airport in New Jersey. At the time, he claimed he'd spoken to Berry's manager and said the actress had no idea that his administration planned to include funding for the proposal in the upcoming 2026-2027 allocation.

Gavin Newsom Said He Was 'Fixing' the Issue

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom reported that he was already in contact with Halle Berry's manager.