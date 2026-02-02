or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Halle Berry
OK LogoPolitics

Halle Berry Blasts Gavin Newsom for Not Doing What He Said He Was 'Going to Do,' Raises Doubts About Presidential Run

Photo of Halle Berry and Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry took major shots at California Governor Gavin Newsom for not doing what he said he was 'going to do' and questioned his potential presidential run.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry didn't mince her words when calling out Gavin Newsom for falling short on a promise.

“It’s disturbing when people say they’re going to do things and then they don’t,” Berry, 59, told a news outlet in an interview published on Monday, February 1. “But he heard what I said. If he is going to run to be our next president, he can’t sleep on women. Wake up, Gavin.”

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry Blasted Gavin Newsom

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Halle Berry called out Gavin Newsom in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry called out Gavin Newsom in December 2025.

The Monster's Ball star's comments come two months after she blasted the California Governor, 58, in December 2025 for shutting down the Menopause Care Equity Act, which aimed to expand insurance coverage for proven menopause treatments.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one but two years in a row,” Berry told the audience at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit on December 3, 2025, per an outlet. “But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying."

"At this stage in my life, I have zero f---- to give," the Perfect Stranger star bluntly told the group.

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry Blasted Double Standards

Photo of Halle Berry slammed Gavin Newsom for not prioritizing the needs of women going through menopause.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry slammed Gavin Newsom for not prioritizing the needs of women going through menopause.

Berry called it a double standard and believed that if men suffered from the condition, it would be taken more seriously.

“If men had a medical condition that disrupted their sleep, brain function and s-- life, we’d be calling that a health crisis on par with Covid, and the whole world would shut down," she continued. “When women are struggling silently through perimenopause and menopause, trying to hold their families, careers, relationships and communities together, it doesn’t just affect women, it affects every household. It affects the workplace, it affects the economy. One in six women leave the workplace due to their menopausal symptoms. So it affects everybody.”

MORE ON:
Halle Berry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom Responded to Halle Berry

Photo of Gavin Newsom tried to make amends with Halle Berry just one day later.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom tried to make amends with Halle Berry just one day later.

Newsom attempted to clear the air just one day later while speaking with the press at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

At the time, he claimed he'd spoken to Berry's manager and said the actress had no idea that his administration planned to include funding for the proposal in the upcoming 2026-2027 allocation.

Gavin Newsom Said He Was 'Fixing' the Issue

Photo of Gavin Newsom reported that he was already in contact with Halle Berry's manager.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom reported that he was already in contact with Halle Berry's manager.

“We have the ability to reconcile that, so we’re reconciling. I’ve included it in next year’s budget. She didn't know that,” Newsom told a reporter. “We already were in the process of fixing it."

The bill at the center of their clash, AB 432, would require insurance to cover medically necessary menopause and perimenopause treatments, push doctors to complete continuing education on menopause and direct the medical board to create a detailed curriculum.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.