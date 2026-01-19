or
Article continues below advertisement
Megyn Kelly Blasts Oprah Winfrey for Calling Obesity a 'Disease' as She Promotes GLP-1 Drugs During Book Tour: 'Cop Out'

Megyn Kelly blasted Oprah Winfrey for calling obesity a 'disease,' while promoting the use of GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly wasn't shy about blasting Oprah Winfrey's latest book that promoted the use of GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

"The whole theory of this book is that obesity is a disease that happens to you and all those efforts were for not because she didn't have willpower, but because she has a disease," Kelly, 55, discussed during the Friday, January 16, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.

Megyn Kelly blasted Oprah Winfrey's latest book.

Megyn Kelly Slammed Oprah Winfrey's Latest Book

Megyn Kelly slammed Oprah Winfrey's ideas as a 'f------ lie.'

The journalist claimed Winfrey's idea that GLP-1 medication helped her "quiet the food noise" was a "f------ lie."

GLP-1 is a diabetes medication that has gained popularity in Hollywood for its weight-loss effects. The drugs "act in the brain to reduce hunger and act on the stomach to delay emptying, so you feel full for a longer time," according to Harvard Health.

"I have not been obese my whole life ... I constantly think about food too. It's called being human," Kelly pointed out. "It's a reward. We all love it. You eat out of boredom. I mean, millions of Americans who have never been obese have that food conversation in their head, but they managed to say no."

Kelly's co-host, Maureen Callahan, agreed, calling Winfrey's ideas "highly irresponsible."

Megyn Kelly Called Oprah Winfrey's Ideas a 'Copout'

Megyn Kelly claimed she had nothing against using GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

Kelly said she has nothing against GLP-1 medication, but added, "I do think it's a disease," and I have "no personal responsibility" mindset is a "copout."

"She saw yet another way to get herself into the news and get her face back on camera," Kelly told her audience. "Which is the only thing that makes her happy, and she used it."

Oprah Winfrey Released a New Book Earlier This Month

Oprah Winfrey explained that taking GLP-1 medication had been such an important change to her life.

Oprah's latest book, Enough: Your Health, Your Weight and What It's Like to Be Free, co-written by Dr. Ania M. Jasreboff, details how GLP-1 medication has been beneficial in her life.

When speaking about the tome, Winfrey, 71, discussed a revelation she had in July 2023, when she "came to understand that overeating doesn’t cause obesity. Obesity causes overeating. And that’s the most mind-blowing, freeing thing I’ve experienced as an adult."

Oprah Winfrey Confessed She 'Needs' GLP-1 Medication for Weight Loss

Oprah Winfrey claimed she tried to 'beat the medication' but ultimately gained 20 pounds in just 12 months.

Although she tried to "beat the medication" after confessing to using GLP-1s, she gained 20 pounds in just 12 months after quitting the drug temporarily.

"Everybody was saying if you get off the medication, you’re going to immediately put the weight back on," she admitted. "It's going to be a lifetime thing. I'm on high blood pressure medication, and if I go off the high blood pressure medication, my blood pressure is going to go up. The same thing is true now, I realize, with these medications. I’ve proven to myself I need it."

