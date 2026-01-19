Megyn Kelly Blasts Oprah Winfrey for Calling Obesity a 'Disease' as She Promotes GLP-1 Drugs During Book Tour: 'Cop Out'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly wasn't shy about blasting Oprah Winfrey's latest book that promoted the use of GLP-1 medication for weight loss.
"The whole theory of this book is that obesity is a disease that happens to you and all those efforts were for not because she didn't have willpower, but because she has a disease," Kelly, 55, discussed during the Friday, January 16, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
Megyn Kelly Slammed Oprah Winfrey's Latest Book
The journalist claimed Winfrey's idea that GLP-1 medication helped her "quiet the food noise" was a "f------ lie."
GLP-1 is a diabetes medication that has gained popularity in Hollywood for its weight-loss effects. The drugs "act in the brain to reduce hunger and act on the stomach to delay emptying, so you feel full for a longer time," according to Harvard Health.
"I have not been obese my whole life ... I constantly think about food too. It's called being human," Kelly pointed out. "It's a reward. We all love it. You eat out of boredom. I mean, millions of Americans who have never been obese have that food conversation in their head, but they managed to say no."
Kelly's co-host, Maureen Callahan, agreed, calling Winfrey's ideas "highly irresponsible."
Megyn Kelly Called Oprah Winfrey's Ideas a 'Copout'
Kelly said she has nothing against GLP-1 medication, but added, "I do think it's a disease," and I have "no personal responsibility" mindset is a "copout."
"She saw yet another way to get herself into the news and get her face back on camera," Kelly told her audience. "Which is the only thing that makes her happy, and she used it."
- Oprah Winfrey Was 'Embarrassed' and 'Disappointed' by Her 'Overweight Body' Before Using GLP-1 Drugs: 'I Felt It Was My Fault'
- Oprah Winfrey Slammed for Claiming 'Thin People' Aren't Thinking About Food After Taking Weight-Loss Drug: 'This Just Makes Me Mad'
- Oprah Winfrey's Wild Drinking Habits Exposed: Talk Show Icon Recalls Downing 17 Tequila Shots in 1 Night
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Oprah Winfrey Released a New Book Earlier This Month
Oprah's latest book, Enough: Your Health, Your Weight and What It's Like to Be Free, co-written by Dr. Ania M. Jasreboff, details how GLP-1 medication has been beneficial in her life.
When speaking about the tome, Winfrey, 71, discussed a revelation she had in July 2023, when she "came to understand that overeating doesn’t cause obesity. Obesity causes overeating. And that’s the most mind-blowing, freeing thing I’ve experienced as an adult."
Oprah Winfrey Confessed She 'Needs' GLP-1 Medication for Weight Loss
Although she tried to "beat the medication" after confessing to using GLP-1s, she gained 20 pounds in just 12 months after quitting the drug temporarily.
"Everybody was saying if you get off the medication, you’re going to immediately put the weight back on," she admitted. "It's going to be a lifetime thing. I'm on high blood pressure medication, and if I go off the high blood pressure medication, my blood pressure is going to go up. The same thing is true now, I realize, with these medications. I’ve proven to myself I need it."