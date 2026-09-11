Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Woke Liberal' Sandra Bullock Over Claims About Her Adopted Children: 'No Basis in Reality'
Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly had harsh things to say about Sandra Bullock, calling her a "woke liberal" amid comments the actress made about her two adoptive children.
"She wants you to believe, just like LeBron James said that Black men are being hunted in the streets of America… that they're being hunted in the streets of America," Kelly, 55, claimed during the Thursday, September 10, broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Sandra Bullock Spoke Out About Her Adoptive Children
The segment kicked off with Kelly showing a clip of Bullock's recent sit-down interview with Hoda Kotb, where the Blind Side actress, 62, spoke about being a mother to her two Black adopted children, son Louis and daughter Laila.
"I mean, we're different," Bullock said of her kids, pointing at her skin color. "I'm uber paranoid, and they will tell you. They're like, 'Mom, it's going to be fine.' I'm like, 'It's not fine outside,' the energy that is floating around our country and our world again. The color of their skin – they're my babies – they're my life, but no one knows that when they leave my house. That is always in the forefront of my life."
Megyn Kelly Blasted Sandra Bullock's Comments About Her Children
Kelly ripped the Hollywood star's comments, calling her a "low-information voter who has bought the lies about the police."
"Thousands killed because of fake narratives about the police that caused the police to pull back, especially in underserved communities. Minorities wind up dying," the journalist claimed. "Low-income minorities, in particular, wind up dying because crime is unleashed on them by effectively woke white liberals like Sandra Bullock, who pushes false narratives that make her feel better about herself."
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Megyn Kelly Accused Sandra Bullock of Trying to 'Score Points'
"The Megyn Kelly Show" host said that Bullock is trying to "score points" with the Today show anchor, 62, adding, "Trust me when I tell you, her children are not in danger."
Kelly then pointed out Bullock's multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio in New Orleans and New York, asking, "Why is she pretending that she lives in the Jim Crow South?"
Sandra Bullock Said She 'Panics' at Everything
"These are like fantasies of hers and have no basis in reality. Shame on her," Kelly continued.
Though Bullock has yet to respond to Kelly's brutal criticism, her recent statements with Kotb mirror similar sentiments she made during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk about parenting Black children.
"I panic at everything. I think they’re gonna die all the time," she shared at the time. "When I get up at night, I walk by their rooms to make sure they’re breathing."
Bullock continued, "As a white parent who loves her children more than life itself. I’m scared of everything. I know I’m laying all kinds of existential anxiety on them. And I have to think about what they’re gonna experience leaving the home. They’re gonna have my fear, but how can I make sure that my anxiety is accurate, protective?"