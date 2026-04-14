or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoPolitics

Megyn Kelly Breaks From Donald Trump in Fiery Takedown: 'I'm Sick of This'

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump.
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Megyn Kelly sharply criticized Donald Trump’s Iran rhetoric.

Profile Image

April 14 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly’s fiery takedown of President Donald Trump over his Iran rhetoric has captured headlines, but some media observers say the moment reflects something deeper about how influence works in today’s attention economy.

As Trump’s comments about wiping out “a whole civilization” sparked outrage, Kelly didn’t hold back.

“I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” she said, calling his remarks “completely irresponsible and disgusting” and adding, “He should not be doing it.”

Her criticism marked a striking shift in tone for a longtime Trump ally who spent months campaigning for him during the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

A Viral Break From Donald Trump

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Megyn Kelly’s comments quickly went viral.
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YOUTUBE

Megyn Kelly’s comments quickly went viral.

Kelly’s remarks quickly spread across platforms, amplified by their rarity within conservative media circles that have historically aligned closely with Trump.

“You don’t threaten to wipe out an entire civilization,” she said. “What does that say about him? What does that say about the position that our country is in right now in these negotiations?”

In a separate interview, she went even further, calling the president “too gullible to see through the lies” surrounding the Iran conflict and asking why he was “too weak to say no” to Israel.

The blunt criticism stood in contrast to her remarks earlier in the week, when she said, “Trump could drop a nuke and I’d still vote Republican over Democrat.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Business of Being Contrarian

Image of An expert suggested the backlash reflected strategy.
Source: MEGA

An expert suggested the backlash reflected strategy.

“Criticizing Trump from inside conservative media is having a moment, and savvy media personalities know how to read the room,” says Amore Philip, founder of Apples & Oranges Public Relations. “What looks like a principled break from the coalition alignment is often a calculated move to stay culturally relevant. It's trending.”

According to Philip, dissent, especially from within a loyal base, travels faster than agreement.

“Megyn Kelly has been in this industry long enough to know that a well-timed dissent generates more buzz than a week of agreement ever could,” she explains. “The Iran criticism isn't necessarily a turning point in her political worldview, it's a visibility play dressed up as conviction.”

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Criticism Becomes Content

Image of The expert added that dissent within the base often drives more engagement.
Source: MEGA

The expert added that dissent within the base often drives more engagement.

The dynamic, Philip notes, is fueled by algorithms and audience behavior.

“When a high-profile conservative voice goes critical, every platform treats it as an event. The clip circulates, the takes pile on, and the commentator's profile spikes,” she says. “Other influencers feel the pressure to respond not because they've had a genuine change of heart, but because the engagement opportunity is too visible to ignore.”

That creates a feedback loop where reaction becomes currency, and outrage becomes distribution.

Conviction or Performance?

Image of The moment highlighted blurred lines between conviction and performance.
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YOUTUBE

The moment highlighted blurred lines between conviction and performance.

As Kelly’s comments continue to circulate, the question for audiences may be less about whether the criticism is justified, and more about how to interpret it.

“The real question isn't whether Kelly believes what she's saying,” Philip notes. “It's whether the audience can tell the difference between conviction and performance, and in today's media environment, that distinction is getting harder to make.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.