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'Sounds Very Much Like Surrender': Megyn Kelly Claims 'Gullible' Donald Trump Caved to Iran

split of Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA; @PiersMorganUncensored/Youtube

Megyn Kelly ripped into 'weak' and 'bamboozled' Donald Trump for caving to Iran after his obscene threats.

April 9 2026, Updated 12:04 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly blasted President Donald Trump, saying the commander-in-chief caved to Iran, calling him "gullible" and "bamboozled."

The former Fox News host, who has been wavering between denunciation and worship of Trump, made the comments on a Wednesday, April 8, appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored following the POTUS’ predictable decision to halt planned military strikes and enter a two-week ceasefire with Iran after threatening nuclear annihilation.

Kelly, who just before torching the president in an expletive-laden rant for threatening that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” told British journalist Piers Morgan that Trump’s move to pause strikes on Iranian infrastructure — like power plants and bridges — shortly before his own 8 p.m. deadline "sounds very much like surrender.”

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image of Megyn Kelly called the president 'gullible.'
Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/Youtube

Megyn Kelly called the president 'gullible.'

“You gotta say the deal sounds very much like surrender on our part, which I’m in favor of,” Kelly said. “I mean, great. This needed to end, ugly or any other way. It needed to end. It was folly to begin with, it was folly throughout, it remains folly,” she said.

After calling Trump’s threats "irresponsible," "disgusting," and asking if he was trying to be "Genghis Khan,” Kelly bashed Trump's claims that "regime change" had been achieved following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in February, calling it a "bogus" and "B- claim.”

“The Iranians proved to be tough MF’ers,” Kelly said. “And they realized that they had something far more powerful than a nuclear bomb — they had control over the Strait of Hormuz. He’s pushing the B- claim that we affected regime change. No, we didn’t. It’s the same regime, just different players.”

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image of Megyn Kelly called out the president's Truth Social posts.
Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/Youtube

Megyn Kelly called out the president's Truth Social posts.

The podcaster, who was notoriously and misogynistically attacked by then-candidate Trump in 2015, has also alleged that Trump's initial push toward war was influenced by hundreds of millions of dollars in donations from Israel-American MAGA megadonor Miriam Adelson, a claim she framed as "Adelson First" rather than "America First.”

Despite her harsh words for his "unhinged" rhetoric, Kelly clarified that she supports the ceasefire because she believes a full-scale war in Iran is not in the United States' best interest.

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image of Megyn Kelly endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.
Source: @MegynKelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

Kelly endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 election, ironically citing his role as a "protector of women," a desire to secure the border, and opposition to transgender athletes in women's sports.

The staunch Republican has characterized her decision to endorse and support the president despite their contentious history as a choice to "check my personal feelings" for the sake of her professional focus and political alignment.

Kelly's recent criticism of the president is part of the widening divide within the MAGA base, in which many of Trump’s most ardent supporters have turned on him over, among other things, war in Iran and the Epstein files.

image of Megyn Kelly doesn't agree with Donald Trump regarding the Iran war.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly doesn't agree with Donald Trump regarding the Iran war.

“What led Trump, at 79 years old, to sit in there, in that situation room, where Bibi Netanyahu was seated as an equal?” she asked Morgan of his decision to join the war in Iran.

“Trump didn’t even sit at the head of the table. Trump sat at the side of the table, and Bibi was across from him as an equal in the American situation room. What led him to sit there and buy what that guy was selling hook, line, and sinker when every other president was able to see through that liar?” she asked.

She then admitted that Trump was perhaps given a taste of his own medicine.

“That’s not to take agency away from the president, who was bamboozled,” Kelly told Morgan.

“I don’t know why he was too weak to say no,” she continued. “He was too gullible to see through the lies. One way or another, he allowed himself to be pushed into this insane conflict.”

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