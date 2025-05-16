Megyn Kelly Calls Kamala Harris 'Stupid' for Acting 'Arrogant' During 2024 Election Campaign

On the Tuesday, May 13, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the journalist spoke to Teamsters Union president Sean O'Brien to discuss how the organization felt when they asked to interview every candidate running that year.

Things became more problematic when the Teamsters Union tried to sit down with Harris, with O'Brien calling her team, "very difficult to deal with."

O'Brien explained that when they reached out to Donald Trump , his team obliged right away, but when Joe Biden was requested to participate, people were "very difficult."

Kamala Harris allegedly told the Teamsters Union she was 'going to be president of the United States.'

Things got worse once they did chat with the former vice president, as her team stated she would only be answering "a certain amount of questions, and halfway through, I got a note slipped to me saying, 'This will be the last question.' And she only answered four of them," O'Brien recalled.

"It was a typical attitude of, 'I'm going to be president of the United States,'" O'Brien continued. "And she said on the way out, after she gave her closing statement to us, 'I'm gonna win, with you or without you.' So that was pretty arrogant."

"It didn't sit well with our members," he noted.