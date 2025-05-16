Megyn Kelly Calls Kamala Harris 'Stupid' for Acting 'Arrogant' During 2024 Election Campaign
Megyn Kelly thinks Kamala Harris dug her own grave in the 2024 election.
On the Tuesday, May 13, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the journalist spoke to Teamsters Union president Sean O'Brien to discuss how the organization felt when they asked to interview every candidate running that year.
Megyn Kelly and Sean O'Brien Call Kamala Harris 'Arrogant'
O'Brien explained that when they reached out to Donald Trump, his team obliged right away, but when Joe Biden was requested to participate, people were "very difficult."
Things became more problematic when the Teamsters Union tried to sit down with Harris, with O'Brien calling her team, "very difficult to deal with."
Kamala Harris' Team Was 'Difficult to Deal With'
Things got worse once they did chat with the former vice president, as her team stated she would only be answering "a certain amount of questions, and halfway through, I got a note slipped to me saying, 'This will be the last question.' And she only answered four of them," O'Brien recalled.
"It was a typical attitude of, 'I'm going to be president of the United States,'" O'Brien continued. "And she said on the way out, after she gave her closing statement to us, 'I'm gonna win, with you or without you.' So that was pretty arrogant."
"It didn't sit well with our members," he noted.
- 'What a Joke!': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Joe Biden's 'Frustrating' Interview on 'The View' — Watch
- 'Why Is He Sitting at the Kiddie Table?': Megyn Kelly Mocks President Joe Biden's 'Terrifying' Video Aimed at Donald Trump
- Megyn Kelly Mocks Vice President Kamala Harris for Her Remarks About Gen Z and Martin Luther King Jr.: 'Unburdened by a High IQ'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Megyn Kelly Calls Out Kamala Harris' 'Stupid Politics'
"Why do you think she was so arrogant? That's just stupid politics," the journalist said. "That's the kind of thing you say to your husband after you leave a contentious meeting, not to the people whose support you're asking for."
"I just think it's the attitude of the party," O'Brien replied, saying that Democrats likely assumed they had the election in the bag.
"The arrogance was the downfall," he declared. "They talked to people like we were school children. And she's just not a good candidate."
Elsewhere in their chat, they touched on the rumors that Democrats were trying to hide Biden's alleged mental and physical decline.
O'Brien said "they did him a disservice" by trying to push the former president to stay in the race.
"You could tell he was deteriorating," O'Brien stated. "And I used to tell people all the time, it kind of looks like elderly abuse… I think he got bad advice, and the Democrats are in this position finger-pointing instead of taking a look in the mirror and saying, 'We're responsible for what we don't agree with in this country. Let's stop blaming everybody, and let's blame ourselves for not having a strategic plan and/or a vision to what they thought this country needed.'"
"Look, I'm a Democrat. There's no running from that. I grew up in the great city of Boston… But we've got to call balls and strikes," he added. "The candidates that they put forward after Joe Biden pulled out certainly is not the answer for this country."