Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Decline' Questioned by Critics After He Used 'Autopen Signatures' on Official White House Documents During His Presidency
Former President Joe Biden's alleged use of a mechanical device to replicate signatures during his time at the White House has sent Republicans into an angered frenzy.
The conservative Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project, of the same descent as Project 2025, recently published a report accusing the former POTUS of using an "autopen signature" across almost "every document we could find."
"All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year. Here is the autopen signature," the organization claimed via X (formerly named Twitter) alongside two photos comparing the allegedly automated signature and one that seemed to be done by hand.
The ends of three different documents were featured in the upload. The two using "autopen signatures" were dated from August 2022 and December 2024, while his notice of withdrawal from the presidential election was from July of last year.
"WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY," the post continued.
"For investigators to determine whether then-President Biden actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents, or if he even had the mental capacity to, they must first determine who controlled the autopen and what checks there were in place," the Oversight Project added.
- Joe Biden's 2024 Run Potentially Ruined By Backstabbing Democrats Leaking Info On Classified Docs: 'A Scandal He's Unlikely To Escape'
- Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger Dubs Donald Trump 'A Loser President' Following Ohio Rally
- President Joe Biden Was 'Surprised To Learn' Of Potentially Classified Documents In His Former Office
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
It's unclear how many documents the group viewed, as they did not provide further details behind their investigation at time of press.
President Donald Trump has also been accused of using an autopen extensively during both his first and second terms in office. A report by Daily Mail claimed 25 of Trump's signatures on the Federal Register's website were identically replicated.
Former POTUS Barack Obama was the first president to use an autopen to sign an official White House document.
After the Oversight Project's allegations went viral, several Republican politicians emerged on social media to try invalidating various official documents signed off on by Biden during his time as commander-in-chief.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey strongly suggested current government officials look into the situation.
"I am demanding the DOJ investigated [sic] whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval," he declared via X last week. "If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void."
Meanwhile, right-wing influencer Johnny Midnight penned, "wow! So we don't know who really signed Executive Order[s], Pardons or anything else in the Whitehouse [sic]! In a Court of Law it would be shot down...This is criminal. The Biden 'presidency' didn't have a real president. People should go to jail for this."
Conservative political commentator Rogan O'Handley, known as DC Draino, added: "There is nobody who wants to move past this Joe Biden autopen scandal [more] than Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Gen. [Mark] Milley. If courts start to rule Biden's signatures are invalid, then those federal pardons go out the window."