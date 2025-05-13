Megyn Kelly Calls Out Halle Berry's 'Bizarre' Video About Using Lube in Bed, Insists Actress 'Is on a Downward Spiral': Watch
Megyn Kelly touched on Halle Berry's racy Mother's Day video on the Monday, May 12, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
The host felt that ever since LisaRaye McCoy expressed her belief in 2020 that the actress was "bad in bed," Berry has been purposely turning up the risqué factor in her social media posts.
What Megyn Kelly Said About Halle Berry's Video
"Ever since then, she's gotten more and more inappropriate in her public behavior. More and more weird s-- kitten photos, nude photos, s-- posts," Kelly explained of the former model. "I think Halle Berry has truly been on a downward spiral since that moment to prove to us what a s-- kitten she is."
The journalist went on to describe the mom-of-two's "weird video," in which she's "advertising her Let’s Spin intimacy gel in travel size" while laying in bed seemingly naked with boyfriend Van Hunt.
"She looks like she’s on drugs with that weird laughter. She looks very bizarre," Kelly noted. "Who celebrates Mother’s Day by talking about how to lube up their v--, with their boyfriend in bed, from Cannes? This is so bizarre."
The Actress Filmed Herself in Bed With Boyfriend Van Hunt
As OK! reported, the Catwoman star's video raised eyebrows, as she filmed herself and the musician while laying down in bed.
"I told y'all how my Mother's Day started, and now, I'm not going to show you, I'm going to tell you how my Mother's Day is going to end. Ain't that right, baby?" the 58-year-old asked Hunt, 55.
"Yes. I wish you’d hurry up, too," he replied as she continued filming.
"We're about to give it a spin," the movie star added, to which Hunt said, "You about to Cannes with Van."
The Oscar winner wrapped up her post by telling fans, "Happy Mother’s Day once again, everybody. I hope all of you are somewhere spinning."
"Oh my God. I ain’t ever been so happy to have Mother’s Day come to an end," Hunt quipped.
How the Public Reacted
Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip, with some fans voicing their support for Berry being so open.
"Miss Berry living her best life and we love that for you!! ❤️," one person commented, while another raved, "This is the most AUTHENTIC & BEST post I have ever seen on social media 🙌🙌."
Others found the video in poor taste, with one asking, "What the h--- did I just watch?" and another writing, "So uncomfortable to watch her. And the Oscar goes to the saddest performance category.🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🏆 I would have expected this from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis [Barker]."
The actress and Hunt started dating in 2020.
Berry shares a daughter with ex Gabriel Aubry and a son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.