Megyn Kelly Defends Sydney Sweeney's Controversial Stripped Down Ad: People Are 'So Judgy About a Gorgeous Woman'

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Sydney Sweeney had Megyn Kelly in her corner as the journalist defended her amid backlash over the actress's sports betting advertisement, in which she appeared nearly nude.

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Megyn Kelly Defended Sydney Sweeney

Source: Novig/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly claimed women were being 'so judgy' about Sydney Sweeney's recent sports betting ad.

"There's been a predictable leftist feminist meltdown," Kelly, 55, claimed during the Wednesday, September 23, broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show." "Some female athletes are p-----, but I don't get it. I'm all for female athletes, but, like, since the dawn of time, we've been selling sports to men by using s--- women in ads," the journalist continued.

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Megyn Kelly Claimed Women Were 'So Judgy' About Sydney Sweeney's Ad

Source: Novig/YOUTUBE Sydney Sweeney reportedly lost 200,000 followers following the release of the ad.

"The Megyn Kelly Show" host addressed female athletes speaking out against Sweeney's ad, agreeing with her guest, Emily Jashinsky, that the Euphoria actress "wasn't holding herself up as an example of a real female athlete." "Nobody's taking a shot at female athletes or saying that they have to look like Sydney Sweeney," she said, calling the left side "so judgy about a gorgeous woman" who wanted to flaunt their body.

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Sydney Sweeney's Skin-Baring Ad Made Headlines

Source: Novig/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly claimed she would do similar ads as Sydney Sweeney if she had her body.

Kelly continued, "Sydney Sweeney, it would be like a tragedy if that woman didn't occasionally show off that body. If I looked like that, I'd be doing nude ads too." The ad for Novig's sports prediction platform made headlines earlier this month. During the 60-second clip, Sweeney used footballs, basketballs, a soccer ball and a hockey net to strategically cover her scantily clad body. The video was met with immediate criticism, including protests from several female athletes who accused Sweeney of sexualizing women in sports.

Novig CEO Said Sydney Sweeney Did a 'Great Job' With Sports Betting Ad

Source: Novig/YOUTUBE Novig 'passed a billion dollars in cumulative volume' since its August launch, according to the CEO.