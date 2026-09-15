Sydney Sweeney Loses Over 200K Instagram Followers Amid Mounting Criticism Over Naked Sports Betting Ad

On Sunday, September 13, the Euphoria star had reportedly lost more than 200,000 followers since the 60-second commercial for sports-prediction market app Novig was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, September 9.

Sydney Sweeney is seeing some of her Instagram followers walk away after appearing n--- in a new sports betting ad .

Sydney Sweeney reportedly lost more than 200,000 Instagram followers after the Novig ad.

The number represents less than one percent of Sweeney's more than 25 million followers, but the drop comes as the actress faces growing criticism over the campaign.

As OK! previously reported, the 28-year-old made headlines after starring in Novig's latest advertisement.

"Think you know sports? Prove it," she said in the intro, pushing her cleavage up with a set of footballs. "Novig is just sports."

In another scene, Sweeney sat bare on top of a basketball hoop with only her hair covering her chest as she spun a basketball on her finger.

"So they wanted to show just sports," she added, joking about her nudity.

The blonde babe then moved through several different sports while wearing little more than the equipment associated with each activity.

Sweeney appeared bare-chested with only underwear covering her bottom half as she blocked a hockey net, swung a golf club and hit a tennis ball. She also crouched in the n--- while wearing shoulder pads and a helmet and using a football to cover her crotch.

"You can't trade this. I just look good here," she added while lounging topless on a billiards table.

The commercial continued with Sweeney highlighting what users can and cannot trade on the platform.

"No betting on wars or deaths and no politics," she continued as she balanced a soccer ball on her feet and lay n----. "Just you, your takes and sports."

Sweeney then walked away from the camera while covering her chest with one arm, wrapping up the eye-catching commercial.