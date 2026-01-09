Megyn Kelly Calls Out 'Disgusting' Hillary Clinton for Praising ICE Protesters: 'You're Directly Endangering Lives'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is publicly blasting Hillary Clinton after the former secretary of state praised protesters connected to a fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota. On Wednesday, January 7. Clinton shared a post on X highlighting the movement, which quickly drew backlash — including from Kelly.

“This is disgusting. You’re directly endangering lives with this post, madam. As you sit in your country manor with your guards and full staff,” Kelly wrote in a tweet the following day.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly criticized Hillary Clinton over a social media post.

This is disgusting. You’re directly endangering lives with this post, madam. As you sit in your country manor with your guards and full staff. https://t.co/01EgFrSisx — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 8, 2026 Source: @megynkelly/X

Clinton’s original post showcased people gathering at the location where writer Renee Nicole Good was shot during the ICE-related incident. “Last night, at the corner where an ICE agent murdered Renee Good, thousands of Minnesotans gathered in the frigid dark to protest her killing,” Clinton wrote. “In the face of this administration’s lawless violence, solidarity is the answer. They want to mold America to their cruelty. We refuse.”

Video footage of the incident, obtained by NBC News, showed officers approaching an SUV in a residential Minneapolis neighborhood. They then ordered Good to step out of the vehicle while one attempted to open the driver’s side door. The car then reversed slightly before moving forward.

Source: MEGA The post referenced protests following an ICE shooting in Minnesota.

As the vehicle advanced, multiple gunshots are heard before it crashes into a parked car. What occurred before that moment was not captured on video.

The FBI has since confirmed it is investigating the shooting.

You’re lying. There was no attempt to run the officer over and no ICE agents appear to be hurt.



Get out of our city. https://t.co/Pehycaaeei https://t.co/fMnubawQiD — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 7, 2026 Source: @IlhanMN/X

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem offered a sharply different account of the incident, stating that Good was "using a vehicle to try to kill an officer and his colleagues." She emphasized that elected officials should be condemning violence against law enforcement. Speaking at a press conference at the Texas southern border, Noem explained that ICE agents were carrying out an enforcement action in Minneapolis when their vehicle became stuck in snow.

Source: NBC News Renee Good’s family disputed claims about her behavior.

While attempting to push it free, she said a woman "attacked them and those surrounding them" and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle." "It was an act of domestic terrorism," Noem said. "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him."

Noem also noted that ICE has arrested "hundreds and hundreds of dangerous criminals" in Minneapolis, including violent offenders. "The act like we saw today… is something that every politician, every elected official, everyone in this country, should be able to rally around and say that it is wrong," she said. "That sanctuary cities and sanctuary states that protect individuals who do that should no longer be allowed. That those individuals that are in leadership positions in these sanctuary jurisdictions need to work with us to make sure that every single person that's out there enforcing the law can be safe, but also so that all of our citizens can continue to be safe too."

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem defended ICE officers involved in the shooting.

She added that Donald Trump continues working to ensure Americans in both red and blue states can live safely and raise their children without fear. Meanwhile, Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, pushed back against claims about her daughter’s actions. She told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Good "would never have been part of anything like that" and described her as compassionate and non-confrontational.