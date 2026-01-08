or
BREAKING NEWS
'The View' Co-Hosts Blast Kristi Noem for Continuously 'Lying to the American People' After Her Response to Minnesota ICE Shooting

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Kristi Noem
Source: @theview/x;mega

All of 'The View' co-hosts condemned Kristin Noem's comments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Updated 3:16 p.m. ET

The ladies of The View came for Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for what she said after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman named Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota.

The tragedy was the first topic on the Thursday, December 8, of the series, which played a short clip of Noem's reaction, where she claimed Good was committing domestic terrorism when she was killed.

Whoopi Goldberg Says Kristi Noem Has Lied Countless Times

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg said Kristi Noem has 'lied to the American people' several times.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg said Kristi Noem has 'lied to the American people' several times.

"This is not the first time Kristi Noem has lied to the American people," Whoopi Goldberg insisted. "She’s continuously repeated the lie that ICE didn’t sweep up U.S. citizens in their raids, she lied about whether military vets were deported, and in December, an Illinois Congresswoman called out Noem for lying to Congress on the border and continuously violating court orders.”

“So she’s a liar," Joy Behar declared, to which the actress replied, "Yes, she is."

Source: @theview/x

'She's a liar,' Joy Behar said of Noem.

Sara Haines highlighted Noem's claim that the officer was allegedly following protocol, saying that wasn't true.

"It is basic law enforcement training to not step in front of a vehicle that can move, because it creates an opportunity for that vehicle to become a death threat and therefore unnecessary shootings like this," she explained.

Photo of Noem claimed the ICE agent was acting in self-defense.
Source: mega

Noem claimed the ICE agent was acting in self-defense.

"So, although we don’t know who this agent is or many details about him, we do know there was an increased goal last year to double the amount of ICE agents and to hit that number," Haines shared, noting how in order to enlist more recruits, the training period was drastically shortened.

'Are We in the Middle of Fascist America?'

Photo of Sara Haines debunked some of Noem's statements.
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines debunked some of Noem's statements.

"Jumping to domestic terrorism, jumping to saying that multiple people were threatened or saying, 'that's not what I saw in the video,' that is now how it should happen and it makes this a tinder box and it's not right," Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in.

Toward the end of the discussion, Behar bluntly asked, "Are we in the middle of fascist America?"

Joy Behar Thinks America Is Heading Toward a 'Dictatorship'

Joy Behar feels there's a 'dictatorship in the making' in America.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar feels there's a 'dictatorship in the making' in America.

Behar went on to list all of the additional headlines America made this week, including Pete Hegseth starting "an illegal war for oil" in Venezuela, Stephen Miller threatening a military takeover of Greenland and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cutting childhood vaccine mandates.

"That sort of adds up to me like a dictatorship in the making, that we are now in it. We are in it now," she stated. "And American people, I think, have to wake up to this a little bit more than we are."

