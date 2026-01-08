'The View' Co-Hosts Blast Kristi Noem for Continuously 'Lying to the American People' After Her Response to Minnesota ICE Shooting

Article continues below advertisement

The ladies of The View came for Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for what she said after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman named Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota. The tragedy was the first topic on the Thursday, December 8, of the series, which played a short clip of Noem's reaction, where she claimed Good was committing domestic terrorism when she was killed.

Whoopi Goldberg Says Kristi Noem Has Lied Countless Times

Whoopi Goldberg said Kristi Noem has 'lied to the American people' several times.

"This is not the first time Kristi Noem has lied to the American people," Whoopi Goldberg insisted. "She’s continuously repeated the lie that ICE didn’t sweep up U.S. citizens in their raids, she lied about whether military vets were deported, and in December, an Illinois Congresswoman called out Noem for lying to Congress on the border and continuously violating court orders.” “So she’s a liar," Joy Behar declared, to which the actress replied, "Yes, she is."

WOMAN FATALLY SHOT BY ICE IN MINNEAPOLIS: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in after an ICE agent shot and killed an American citizen and mom of three as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem defends the shooting. pic.twitter.com/wUAE7Q9wde — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2026

Sara Haines highlighted Noem's claim that the officer was allegedly following protocol, saying that wasn't true. "It is basic law enforcement training to not step in front of a vehicle that can move, because it creates an opportunity for that vehicle to become a death threat and therefore unnecessary shootings like this," she explained.

Noem claimed the ICE agent was acting in self-defense.

"So, although we don’t know who this agent is or many details about him, we do know there was an increased goal last year to double the amount of ICE agents and to hit that number," Haines shared, noting how in order to enlist more recruits, the training period was drastically shortened.

'Are We in the Middle of Fascist America?'

Sara Haines debunked some of Noem's statements.

"Jumping to domestic terrorism, jumping to saying that multiple people were threatened or saying, 'that's not what I saw in the video,' that is now how it should happen and it makes this a tinder box and it's not right," Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in. Toward the end of the discussion, Behar bluntly asked, "Are we in the middle of fascist America?"

Joy Behar Thinks America Is Heading Toward a 'Dictatorship'

Joy Behar feels there's a 'dictatorship in the making' in America.