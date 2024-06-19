Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly's Rocky Relationship: 10 Things to Know About Their Notorious Feud
Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly's Feud Started in 2015
During the first Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015, Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly marked their first-ever feud after the journalist opened up about his treatment of women. She noted that the then-presidential candidate called women he did not like "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals."
Soon after the debate, Trump mentioned Kelly in his tweet, writing, "Wow, @megynkelly really bombed tonight. People are going wild on twitter! Funny to watch."
He continuously lambasted The Megyn Kelly Show host in the days thereafter. Once, he told CNN, "There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever."
Megyn Kelly Addressed Donald Trump's 'Fury'
Months after the Republican Primary debate, the media personality spoke with Charlie Rose to clarify that neither she nor Fox News wanted a feud with Trump.
"He was obviously upset. That's fine. He's running for president, it's not a fun business, there's going to be ups and downs, and I know he considered that a down," she said. "So we just wanted to forge forward and try to put it behind us, not pour any more fuel on that fire."
The Pair Had a One-on-One Interview
Speaking with ABC News, Kelly revealed it was hard to find the right time to connect to Trump for an interview. She scored the chance to have a one-on-one discussion with Trump, which aired in May 2016.
During the interview, the businessman revealed he understood Kelly's decision to ask about his comments about women after previously thinking it was an "unfair" move.
"I don't really blame you, because you're doing your thing. But from my standpoint, I don't have to like it," he said.
Newt Gingrich Reignited the Feud
In the months after the interview aired, things seemed to settle between the duo. However, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich restarted the argument when he criticized the Fox News host and accused her of being fascinated with s--.
Kelly questioned Trump if he was a sexual predator following the emergence of a 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which the former president boasted about being able to grope women because of his popularity.
Megyn Kelly Said She Doesn't Think Donald Trump Is a 'Bad Man'
In a 2019 PBS Frontline documentary, Kelly said she did not believe Trump was a "bad man" despite her life getting blown up following the 2015 debate.
"I think he's a savvy politician who knows what to say and what to do to get elected," she stated.
Donald Trump Thanked Megyn Kelly
Five years after the feud started, Kelly applauded Trump after a presidential debate.
"Trump won this debate, handily. Biden wasn't a force at all. Trump was substantive, on-point, well-tempered. Definitely helped himself, when it mattered most," she wrote on X.
Trump retweeted the post and added, "Thank you Megyn!"
Megyn Kelly Reportedly Had No Regrets About Her Feud With Donald Trump
Kelly spoke with The Daily Caller in 2020 regarding her infamous feud with Trump and whether she would change anything about how she handled the situation in 2015.
"Not one word," she said. "I 100 percent stand by the question and by my tweets the other day."
Trump infamously bombarded Kelly with tirades online, but she took it in stride.
"I mean, I think the media doesn't understand that objective news analysis doesn't always bash a Republican or a Democrat, right?" she said. "Like, Trump deserved that question because what I was trying to ask him was, 'This is what the Democrats are going to hit you with. How are you going to respond?' And I was 100 percent right, they did hit him with that. Over and over and over and over."
Megyn Kelly Interviewed Donald Trump Again
Eight years after the 2015 debate, Kelly and Trump met again during a satellite radio interview, during which the former clarified that the "nonsense" between them was finally "under the bridge."
Donald Trump Accused Megyn Kelly of Pretending She Liked Him
While everyone thought they ended their dispute, the real estate mogul called out Kelly again.
"Megyn Kelly. May she rest in peace," he said. "She's sort of making a career by pretending she likes me."
Trump added that Kelly asked him "that horrible question about women."
Megyn Kelly Opened Up About Donald Trump's Continuous Attacks
After Trump attacked Kelly again, the media personality told the host of the Newsmax show Eric Bolling The Balance she did not think Trump would appear on her show again anytime soon.
"And since then he, I don't know, he's kind of gone on the attack against me a couple times publicly. He's still really mad about that debate question, so not sure he's gonna come on anytime soon," she said, noting how Trump has always brought up the question "a lot."