Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly's Rocky Relationship: 10 Things to Know About Their Notorious Feud

During the first Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015, Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly marked their first-ever feud after the journalist opened up about his treatment of women. She noted that the then-presidential candidate called women he did not like "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals."

Soon after the debate, Trump mentioned Kelly in his tweet, writing, "Wow, @megynkelly really bombed tonight. People are going wild on twitter! Funny to watch."

He continuously lambasted The Megyn Kelly Show host in the days thereafter. Once, he told CNN, "There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever."