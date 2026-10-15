Megyn Kelly Drags Kamala Harris for Going on Keke Palmer's Podcast, Claims She's Trying to Get Support for a Presidential Bid: 'Threw Up in My Mouth'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly dragged Kamala Harris for appearing on Keke Palmer's podcast, suggesting she was trying to drum up "support" for a future presidential run.
"Let's talk about Kamala Harris because she's back in the news, my friends," Kelly, 55, said on Wednesday, October 14, during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." "She went on that hard-hitting program, 'Baby This is Keke Palmer.'"
Megyn Kelly Says She 'Threw Up' Listening to Kamala Harris on Keke Palmer's Podcast
Kelly played several clips from Harris' Tuesday, October 13, appearance on Palmer's "Baby This is Keke Palmer" podcast, in which the former vice president, 60, said, "Those who try to take your joy are trying to make you weak."
"You're not going to take my joy, right? You are not that powerful," Harris continued, as Palmer, 33, responded by telling her she was "very brave."
"Oh my lord," Kelly said, rolling her eyes. "Keke is crying ... Oh my god, I just threw up in my mouth a little."
Megyn Kelly Suggested Podcast Interview Signals Potential Presidential Run
"Truly profound, I mean that was moving," Kelly sarcastically told her viewers.
In another clip, the former Disney star asked Harris if she planned to run for president again.
Harris laughed off the question, trying to emphasize the upcoming midterm elections in November, saying, "2028 doesn't matter if we don't go 2026 right."
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Megyn Kelly Claimed Kamala Harris Was 'Thinking of Running for President'
"Meanwhile, Keke's like, 'What's happening in 2026?" the journalist mockingly said as she zoomed in on the podcast host's face during the clip.
Kelly speculated that Harris' podcast appearance could signal another presidential run, asking her viewers, "You tell me, why is she sitting down with a Black woman who's got a largely Black female audience, trying to show her up support, if she's not thinking of running for president?"
Has Kamala Harris Teased Another Presidential Campaign?
Later in the conversation, Harris told Palmer she hadn't "decided yet" regarding a potential 2028 presidential run.
In February, Harris hinted at a possible 2028 presidential bid, telling reporters she "might" run.
The former San Francisco district attorney has had two unsuccessful presidential runs, with her first ending before the 2020 primaries and her second ending in defeat to Donald Trump in 2024.