Megyn Kelly Drags Kamala Harris for Going on Keke Palmer's Podcast, Claims She's Trying to Get Support for a Presidential Bid: 'Threw Up in My Mouth'

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Megyn Kelly dragged Kamala Harris for appearing on Keke Palmer's podcast, suggesting she was trying to drum up "support" for a future presidential run. "Let's talk about Kamala Harris because she's back in the news, my friends," Kelly, 55, said on Wednesday, October 14, during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." "She went on that hard-hitting program, 'Baby This is Keke Palmer.'"

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) Source: Baby This is Keke Palmer/YouTube Kamala Harris confirmed she hasn't 'decided' on potentially running for president in 2028.

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Megyn Kelly Says She 'Threw Up' Listening to Kamala Harris on Keke Palmer's Podcast

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said she 'threw up in her mouth a little' after listening to Kamala Harris on Keke Palmer's podcast.

Kelly played several clips from Harris' Tuesday, October 13, appearance on Palmer's "Baby This is Keke Palmer" podcast, in which the former vice president, 60, said, "Those who try to take your joy are trying to make you weak." "You're not going to take my joy, right? You are not that powerful," Harris continued, as Palmer, 33, responded by telling her she was "very brave." "Oh my lord," Kelly said, rolling her eyes. "Keke is crying ... Oh my god, I just threw up in my mouth a little."

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Megyn Kelly Suggested Podcast Interview Signals Potential Presidential Run

Source: Baby This is Keke Palmer/YouTube Kamala Harris appeared on Keke Palmer's podcast 'Baby This is Keke Palmer' on October 13.

"Truly profound, I mean that was moving," Kelly sarcastically told her viewers. In another clip, the former Disney star asked Harris if she planned to run for president again. Harris laughed off the question, trying to emphasize the upcoming midterm elections in November, saying, "2028 doesn't matter if we don't go 2026 right."

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Megyn Kelly Claimed Kamala Harris Was 'Thinking of Running for President'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly claimed that Kamala Harris was trying to drum up 'support' by appearing on Keke Palmer's podcast.

"Meanwhile, Keke's like, 'What's happening in 2026?" the journalist mockingly said as she zoomed in on the podcast host's face during the clip. Kelly speculated that Harris' podcast appearance could signal another presidential run, asking her viewers, "You tell me, why is she sitting down with a Black woman who's got a largely Black female audience, trying to show her up support, if she's not thinking of running for president?"

Has Kamala Harris Teased Another Presidential Campaign?

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said she 'might' run for president again in 2028.