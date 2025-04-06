'Gaslit' Kamala Harris 'Completely Shocked' She Lost 2024 Election to Donald Trump

The Democratic nominee for the November 2024 election, Kamala Harris, was sure she’d win against President Donald Trump.

Though Harris led the polls with a 51 percent average on the night before the election, the former vice president was ultimately defeated by Trump. The race was a blowout, with Harris winning 226 Electoral College votes compared to Trump’s 312 votes.

Harris’ campaign had her pegged as the 2024 President-elect, making her confident as voters made their decision. “Make no mistake, we will win,” the former vice president said at a rally in Georgia.