Megyn Kelly Says Emma Watson 'Deserves Every Bit of Scorn' After Transgender Dispute With J.K. Rowling

photo of Megyn Kelly and Emma Watson
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly voiced her opinion on the feud between Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly didn’t mince her words when she discussed the controversy between Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and actress Emma Watson, whom the critically acclaimed writer helped launch to stardom with the success of the seven-novel series.

During her eponymous podcast on Tuesday, September 30, Kelly strongly sided with Rowling over her 2020 remarks about the transgender community, which were highlighted in Watson’s latest interview with podcaster Jay Shetty in September. During the chat, the actress said she would never “cancel” Rowling despite their differing views.

Emma Watson 'Deserved Every Bit of Scorn'

photo of Megyn Kelly said Emma Watson 'deserved' to be 'scorned' for her comments about J.K. Rowling
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly said Emma Watson 'deserved' to be 'scorned' for her comments about J.K. Rowling.

While discussing the drama, Kelly said Watson was better off staying silent on the matter instead of voicing her opposition to Rowling, adding that the actress “deserved every bit of scorn” for going against the woman who paved the way for her.

“F--- this woman and her betrayal of J.K. Rowling, when J.K. Rowling needed a friend, when she could have used just silence,” Kelly exclaimed. “If Emma Watson disagreed so mightily— and by the way, I don’t believe she did; I believe she went along with the woke mob, just like all these actors do. There’s no way she actually believes a man can become a woman; it’s scientifically proven he cannot.”

Megyn Kelly Slams Daniel Radcliffe

photo of The podcast host slammed Daniel Radcliffe for siding with Emma Watson
Source: mega

The podcast host slammed Daniel Radcliffe for siding with Emma Watson.

The podcast host continued, “Even just her silence would have been something, but she joined in. She piled on. So did Daniel Radcliffe; he should not escape this either. He was just as disgusting to her. And you know those were the ones that burned as J.K. Rowling was dealing with death threats and having to amp up her security to protect her family; those are the ones she was thinking about, because we wouldn’t even know Emma Watson’s name if it hadn’t been for J.K. Rowling.”

Megyn Kelly

J.K. Rowling's Controversial Trans Comments

photo of J.K. Rowling made controversial comments about being trans in 2020
Source: mega

J.K. Rowling made controversial comments about being trans in 2020.

In 2020, Rowling shared several X posts about her opinions on transgenderism. Although she was heavily condemned over time for her views, the author has stuck to her guns.

At the time, she explained how she’d proudly “march” alongside a trans individual if they were being “discriminated against.” However, she countered her statement by stating, “At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

In another tweet, Rowling wrote, “If s-- isn’t real, there’s no same-s-- attraction. If s-- isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s-- removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Emma Watson Says She Refuses to 'Cancel' J.K. Rowling

photo of Emma Watson says she refuses to 'cancel' the author
Source: mega

Emma Watson says she refuses to 'cancel' the author.

During Watson’s recent interview with Shetty, five years after Rowling’s controversial comments, she voiced her thoughts on the author’s opinion and how it affected their relationship. “There's just no world in which I could ever cancel her out, or cancel that out, for anything,” Watson said. “It has to remain true. It is true. And I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her.”

Rowling, however, seemingly wanted nothing to do with Watson sweeping the matter under the rug, as she took to X to take a dig at the actress. “A little reminder for anyone who may be regretting their very public sprint to the front of the mob and is now trying to discreetly shove their pitchfork out of sight,” Rowling wrote alongside a previous statement she attached to the tweet.

