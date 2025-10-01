Megyn Kelly Says Emma Watson 'Deserves Every Bit of Scorn' After Transgender Dispute With J.K. Rowling

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Watson 'Deserved Every Bit of Scorn'

Source: mega Megyn Kelly said Emma Watson 'deserved' to be 'scorned' for her comments about J.K. Rowling.

While discussing the drama, Kelly said Watson was better off staying silent on the matter instead of voicing her opposition to Rowling, adding that the actress “deserved every bit of scorn” for going against the woman who paved the way for her. “F--- this woman and her betrayal of J.K. Rowling, when J.K. Rowling needed a friend, when she could have used just silence,” Kelly exclaimed. “If Emma Watson disagreed so mightily— and by the way, I don’t believe she did; I believe she went along with the woke mob, just like all these actors do. There’s no way she actually believes a man can become a woman; it’s scientifically proven he cannot.”

Megyn Kelly Slams Daniel Radcliffe

Source: mega The podcast host slammed Daniel Radcliffe for siding with Emma Watson.

The podcast host continued, “Even just her silence would have been something, but she joined in. She piled on. So did Daniel Radcliffe; he should not escape this either. He was just as disgusting to her. And you know those were the ones that burned as J.K. Rowling was dealing with death threats and having to amp up her security to protect her family; those are the ones she was thinking about, because we wouldn’t even know Emma Watson’s name if it hadn’t been for J.K. Rowling.”

J.K. Rowling's Controversial Trans Comments

Source: mega J.K. Rowling made controversial comments about being trans in 2020.

In 2020, Rowling shared several X posts about her opinions on transgenderism. Although she was heavily condemned over time for her views, the author has stuck to her guns. At the time, she explained how she’d proudly “march” alongside a trans individual if they were being “discriminated against.” However, she countered her statement by stating, “At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.” In another tweet, Rowling wrote, “If s-- isn’t real, there’s no same-s-- attraction. If s-- isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s-- removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Emma Watson Says She Refuses to 'Cancel' J.K. Rowling

Source: mega Emma Watson says she refuses to 'cancel' the author.