Controversial J.K. Rowling Slams Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for 'Cheering on the Transition of Minors': They 'Can Save Their Apologies'
The bridge has been burned. J.K. Rowling recently ripped Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to shreds over their support and advocacy for transgender rights.
On Wednesday, April 10, the controversial author took to X (formerly named Twitter) to declare there was no chance of forgiveness for the two Hollywood hotshots, as Rowling continued to use her platform to fight against minors being able to transition.
Her harsh words came after a fan declared to Rowling: "Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them."
The billionaire writer quickly shut the idea down, declaring Radcliffe and Watson were "not safe, I’m afraid," adding, "celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s-- spaces."
Rowling's intense social media rant came after the publication of the Cass Review study in the United Kingdom earlier this week.
The study analyzed the effects of gender-related medicine and how it is applied to children, claiming the medicinal science behind gender changes in younger humans is on "shaky foundations."
Following the study, Rowling went on a lengthy tangent via X, stating: "Over the last four years, Hilary Cass has conducted the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that's ever been conducted. Mere hours after it was released to the press and public, committed ideologues are doubling down."
"These are people who've deemed opponents 'far-right' for wanting to know there are proper checks and balances in place before autistic, gay and abused kids — groups that are all overrepresented at gender clinics — are left sterilized, inorgasmic, lifelong patients," she continued. "I understand that the review's conclusions will have come as a seismic shock to those who've hounded and demonised whistleblowers and smeared opponents as bigots and transphobes, but trying to discredit Hilary Cass's work isn't merely misguided. It's actively malign."
Rowling ridiculed: "Even if you don't feel ashamed of cheerleading for what now looks like severe medical malpractice, even if you don't want to accept that you might have been wrong, where's your sense of self-preservation? The bandwagon you hopped on so gladly is hurtling towards a cliff."
"And if I sound angry, it's because I'm bloody angry," she sternly stated. "I read Cass this morning and my anger's been mounting all day. Kids have been irreversibly harmed, and thousands are complicit, not just medics, but the celebrity mouthpieces, unquestioning media and cynical corporations."
"The consequences of this scandal will play out for decades. You cheered it on. You did all you could to impede and misrepresent research. You tried to bully people out of their jobs for opposing you. Young people have been experimented on, left infertile and in pain," the rant went on.
Rowling concluded: "Thought the last tweet was going to be my last, but I just burst into tears. The #CassReview may be a watershed moment, but it comes too late for detransitioners who've written me heartbreaking letters of regret. Today's not a triumph, it's the laying bare of a tragedy."