BREAKING NEWS
'Embarrassing': Megyn Kelly Goes on Explosive Tirade After Amy Poehler Wins Golden Globe for Best Podcast

split image of Megyn Kelly and Amy Poehler
Source: MEGA; CBS

Megyn Kelly lashed out after Amy Poehler won a Golden Globe for Best Podcast, calling it ‘embarrassing.’

Jan. 14 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly is not holding back.

The former Fox News host launched an explosive tirade after Amy Poehler won the first-ever Golden Globe for Best Podcast on Sunday, January 11, calling the win "embarrassing and disrespectful."

'Great Respect'

Image of Megyn Kelly calls Amy Poehler’s Golden Globe win for Best Podcast 'embarrassing and disrespectful.'
Source: CBS

Megyn Kelly called Amy Poehler’s Golden Globe win for Best Podcast 'embarrassing and disrespectful.'

Poehler, meanwhile, took the stage with her usual humor and humility. "I just want to say that I know I'm new to this game. I have great respect for this form. I have great respect for all the people that I am nominated with," she said in her acceptance speech.

Then she cracked a joke about the celebrity-heavy format: "I'm big fans of all of you – except for NPR! Just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. Try harder!"

"This is an attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world filled with a little bit more love and laughter, and laughing with people, not at them," Poehler continued. "We just have such a good time making it. Thank you so much for letting us make more."

'No Shock'

image of On her show, Megyn Kelly criticized the actress' podcast.
Source: MEGA

On her show, Megyn Kelly criticized the actress' podcast.

While Poehler's remarks earned laughs from the crowd, Kelly was less amused.

On her digital segment, "The Megyn Kelly Show," she mocked the podcast's content and the award itself, claiming it didn't deserve recognition.

"Amy Poehler won. That’s no shock, they gave it to one of their own," Kelly said. "Yeah, tracks. And it's because she really has a really, really insightful podcast, which you really feel enriched after watching. I mean, I've never watched it, but this is what I hear, and when I watch the clips, I thought, 'My God, what am I missing?'"

'Embarrassing and Disrespectful'

image of Megyn Kelly revealed her own podcast was pulled from consideration.
Source: CBS

Megyn Kelly revealed her own podcast was pulled from consideration.

Kelly then showed a recent clip from the "Good Hang" podcast, with guest Gwyneth Paltrow.

The former host then added in a sarcastic tone, "They're so relatable. They have busy lives. They get tired earlier, just like you, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, just like you. Riveting, right? Well, maybe she won because of her insightful interviews — no, wait, that wasn't it, the preparation she does, perhaps."

"Amy Poehler thought Gwyneth Paltrow was in Cold Mountain, which she wasn't," Kelly continued. "They played it off, like it was hilarious. But the truth is, she didn’t show Gwyneth Paltrow the respect of actually understanding what her body of work is, recent body of work, for them to discuss. So that's embarrassing and disrespectful, and that's what wins you, yay, the award for best podcast."

'Stupid Awards'

image of She called the nomination process a 'dog-and-pony show' for Golden Globes voters.
Source: CBS

She called the nomination process a 'dog-and-pony show' for Golden Globes voters.

Kelly also addressed why her own podcast didn’t make the cut. On "The Megyn Kelly Show" last month, she explained that her team had deliberately pulled it from consideration, choosing not to complete the required submission process.

She added that she "had zero interest in their stupid awards."

"If you want to actually be considered, you have to go talk to the Golden Globes people, some voters out there who will determine whether you actually get the nomination, then, of course, whether you win," Kelly declared. "So you have to go out there and do a little dog-and-pony show."

She added, "It was no mystery to us that we would be not actually nominated because we told them thanks but no thanks."

