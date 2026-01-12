Amy Poehler Hilariously Confuses Gwyneth Paltrow With Nicole Kidman During Podcast Chat

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Poehler might have mixed up her movie stars, but she handled it with her signature humor. In a recent episode of her “Good Hang” podcast, the beloved comedian invited Gwyneth Paltrow to chat about her new film Marty Supreme, her wellness brand Goop, and — unexpectedly — Cold Mountain, a movie Paltrow wasn't even in.

Source: MEGA Amy Poehler accidentally mixed up Gwyneth Paltrow with Nicole Kidman during her podcast.

"Cold Mountain. How cold was the mountain?" Poehler quipped, diving into a speed round where she pressed Paltrow for quick takes on her iconic roles.

"I wasn't in Cold Mountain!" Paltrow exclaimed, clearly taken aback.

Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube Amy Poehler referenced 'Cold Mountain,' a film in which Gwyneth Paltrow was not part of.

Without missing a beat, the former Saturday Night Live star leaned into her improv roots and replied, "Oh, forget it then," while glancing directly at the camera. After sharing a chuckle over the mix-up, Paltrow responded with playful flattery: "But thanks for thinking I'm Nicole Kidman. Bonus!"

Poehler, laughing but a bit embarrassed, asked, "Wait, why did I think you were in Cold Mountain?" "I don't know, but I'm so happy you did," Paltrow said, enjoying the banter. Poehler kept the playful energy flowing, referencing another of Kidman's famous films: "Eyes Wide Shut. What was it like working with your husband Tom Cruise?"

Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube Gwyneth Paltrow quickly corrected her and laughed off the mistake.

Paltrow played along, smiling as she said, "Oh, he was hot." It's easy to see how Poehler could mix up Paltrow, 53, and Kidman, 58. They share similar ages, appearances and even began their acting careers around the same time. Kidman's first American role came in 1990's Days of Thunder, while Paltrow debuted in the musical Shout the following year.

Though the two actresses have never shared the screen, they almost starred opposite each other in Tom Hooper's The Danish Girl. The roles eventually went to Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, respectively.

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin split in 2014.

Later in the podcast, Paltrow opened up about the backlash she faced following her breakup, or "conscious uncoupling," from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. She recalled a time when she was set to film a project but encountered pressual scrutiny.