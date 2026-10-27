TRUE CRIME NEWS Megyn Kelly Says FBI Is 'Working With Filipino Authorities' on Investigation Into Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Thomas Amid Child Abuse Allegations Source: MEGA According to Megyn Kelly, the FBI is working with the Philippines in a probe of Meghan Markle's father. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 27 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly reported that the FBI is cooperating with Philippine authorities in an investigation into Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Thomas, 82, is facing scrutiny over allegations that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was found on electronic devices at a home he shared in the Philippines. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed to have found the material while searching for a phone. Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle has suggested the material may have been planted due to a family financial dispute, while Thomas Sr. has strongly denied the accusations, calling them false.

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'It Was Horrifying'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly discussed how Thomas Markle's son found incriminating images on his electronic devices.

“[I]t was not just images that Thomas Markle is allegedly seen committing the sexual abuse of a of a minor, a young Asian girl possibly in the Philippines where he's been living, on some of the negatives that were found by his son Thomas Jr.,” Kelly said. She continued, “That's according to Jr., who says he saw it himself and said it was horrifying and said, that he saw he saw the image himself and was sickened by it. Here's him expanding on what he found from just the child sexual abuse material to at least one or two of his father actually in the pictures with this young Asian girl.” Thomas Sr. is a U.S. citizen and has been receiving care at a rehabilitation facility in the United States (following health issues including a leg amputation).

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Megyn Kelly Says FBI 'Open-Minded' to Seizing Thomas Markle's Florida Devices

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said if the FBI has probable cause to seize Thomas Markle Sr.'s electronics, they will.

“They have his laptop. They have his computer. The FBI is, however, working with Filipino authorities on it. It's not in our possession. It's in theirs. They are looking into whether Thomas Markle Sr. ever traveled to the United States with that laptop or phone or any of the other problematic devices, again the Philippines taking the lead,” Kelly said. “But the FBI, trust me, if they have probable cause to believe this guy had child sexual abuse material on any device here in his Florida residence where he's staying right now. He's in a rehab slash nursing home, or on his devices. They are very open-minded to going down there, getting a warrant, and seizing it,” she continued.

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Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' by Allegations Against Estranged Dad

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is 'deepy distressed' by the allegations against her dad.

The Duchess issued a statement expressing distress over the allegations and noted that she has been estranged from her father since 2018. "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light... and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," the 45-year-old actress said. She later added that the actual breadth of what has been uncovered in the Philippines is "more sickening than one could ever imagine." Reports also revealed that the U.K.'s Metropolitan Police are currently conducting an internal inquiry into a 2018 letter containing past allegations to determine why they did not pursue an investigation at the time.

Megahn Markle's Sincerest Hope Is That Justice Will Be Fully Served'

Source: MEGA The Duchess said she has intentionally kept her children from her estranged father to protect them.