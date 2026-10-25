Meghan Markle's Final Letter to Dad Thomas Says He’ll Never Meet Her Children Amid Abuse Claims: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle allegedly told her father he would never meet her children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. In her final letter to him, which was sent before Thomas Markle was accused of possessing child s-- abuse images, Meghan allegedly accused her father of sexually abusing children. According to documents obtained by a publication, Meghan told Thomas that the authorities were aware of his alleged crimes and claimed that her letter would be the last time he ever heard from her.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Final Letter

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly told her dad he would not meet her children.

Thomas was placed under investigation on Thursday, October 22, after his son, Thomas Markle, Jr., told authorities he found "hundreds if not thousands" of illicit images underneath his home in the Philippines. Meghan's last correspondence to her dad was sent less than a year prior, in December 2025, shortly after his leg was amputated when a blood clot cut off his circulation. While he was in a hospital in the Philippines, Meghan allegedly went to great lengths to coordinate with hospital staff, assuring that he received her letter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was given a letter about Thomas Markle in 2018.

She allegedly sent along a form for him to sign and return, confirming that he received her daunting message. He was also allegedly videotaped reading it. At the time, Meghan had been endlessly ridiculed for neglecting her estranged father while he was undergoing medical trauma. A spokesperson for the royal released a simple statement hitting back at rumors that she had not contacted him at all. “I can confirm she has reached out to her father," the representative said, though the extent of her contact was unknown at the time.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not welcome her father to the wedding.

Shortly after recent accusations against Thomas came to light, Meghan released another statement revealing that she had been told of allegations against him in 2018. "A letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection," she revealed. "That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated." Meghan married Prince Harry the same year without her father in attendance. "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them," she added.

'Just a Bunch of Lies'

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle has denied all allegations laid against him.