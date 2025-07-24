or
Megyn Kelly Insists She's Hot Enough to Keep Her Husband Satisfied, Doesn't Have to 'Hump Strangers' Like Jennifer Lopez to 'Prove I've Still Got It'

Megyn Kelly once again dissed Jennifer Lopez.

July 24 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly tooted her own horn while doubling down on her criticism over Jennifer Lopez's raunchy performances.

A few days after the journalist dissed the singer's racy choreography and declared she's no longer a "s-- symbol," a social media user took aim at Kelly.

Megyn Kelly Declares She's 'Still Got It'

Megyn Kelly said she's 's--- enough' to prevent her husband from cheating.

"I bet tons of people look at Jlo and want to have s-- with her. Megan [sic] — if you actually think that post-menopausal women can’t be sexual, you are missing out," the woman wrote on X, the platform formerly know as Twitter. "You can close up your 55-year-old shop while the rest of us are open for business. 😉."

"You were too chicken s--- to actually cc me on your post, @keprettybird, but let’s just say I’m s--- enough to keep my husband from sleeping with the nanny," Kelly hit back. "Unlike J-Lo, however, I don’t feel the need to fake hump a bunch of strangers to prove I’ve still got it."

The Journalist Ridiculed Jennifer Lopez for 'Humping' Her Backup Dancers

The journalist doubled down on ridiculing Jennifer Lopez for her dance moves, saying she was 'humping strangers' onstage.

The "Megyn Kelly Show" host first came after Lopez — who turned 56 on Thursday, July 24 — mimicked s-- positions onstage at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife, Spain.

"So she’s a soft p--- star now. Great choices!" Kelly, 54, exclaimed, going on to allege, "no one's listening to J.Lo. Her tours have been a mess. Her songs are unpopular."

She also detailed Lopez's shocking choreography to her listeners.

"Here's a man with his face in her crotch. For listening audience, we see heinie with a thong, and a man [who] looks like he's giving her oral s--, like his face is in her crotch," the podcast host explained. "Now she bends over, and then for the next several minutes, she simulates actual s-- acts… she's doing actual s-- acts, though she's clothed with a bunch of men wearing just pants and corsets, I guess? Like doggy style, missionary, her sitting up on them and writhing and grinding."

Megyn Kelly Says JLo Is No Longer a 'S-- Symbol'

Kelly went on to allege that Lopez is not "a s-- symbol anymore."

"I can say this because I'll be 55 in November. We're not s-- symbols," she stated. "We can look great for our age. We could rock a bikini in the right setting. That's terrific, good for us. But asking the American public to look at you and be like, ‘I want to have s-- when I look at her,’ that ship has sailed..."

"It sailed with menopause… It just makes us think about how old you are," she continued. "Try to have some class instead of embracing life as a now soft p--- actress."

