Megyn Kelly Rips Apart Jennifer Lopez's Provocative Performance: 'She's a Soft P--- Star Now'

megyn kelly slams jlo performance
Source: MEGA; @TaraBull808/X

Megyn Kelly slammed Jennifer Lopez’s steamy performance at the Cook Music Festival.

By:

July 22 2025, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly fired off at Jennifer Lopez.

After the Anaconda star hit the stage at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife with a jaw-dropping routine, Kelly jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to call her out.

"So she’s a soft p--- star now. Great choices!" the journalist wrote, reposting a video clip of Lopez’s raunchy performance.

image of Megyn Kelly slammed Jennifer Lopez’s performance.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Jennifer Lopez’s performance.

In the video, Lopez, 55, stunned in a barely-there thong bodysuit with risqué cut-outs that left little to the imagination.

At one point during the performance, a dancer ran his lips from her stomach down between her legs as she spread them wide. In another move, she straddled a dancer’s lap and mimicked a s-- act.

The "Let’s Get Loud" hitmaker also dropped to all fours while another dancer leaned in behind her. She was even lifted into the air with her crotch positioned directly in front of a dancer’s face.

image of The journalist called the singer a 'soft p--- star.'
Source: @TaraBull808/X

The journalist called the singer a 'soft p--- star.'

Fans online had plenty to say about the moment.

“This is so embarrassing. It makes me feel bad for her. Imagine feeling like you need to try this hard and stoop so low at 55?” one person commented.

Another added, “She and Madonna seem to think that Granny P--- is hot. It isn't. It's gross.”

“And she thought she wanted to be a country music star... when all along what she really wanted to be was a P--- STAR,” someone else chimed in.

One more critic stated, “She is trying to be relevant 😒.”

Still, not everyone was slamming the pop icon as some came to her defense.

“Jealous much?” one person clapped back at Kelly’s post.

Another quipped, “Well, when you can't sing...??”

image of Jennifer Lopez wore a revealing thong bodysuit on stage.
Source: @TaraBull808/X

Jennifer Lopez wore a revealing thong bodysuit on stage.

This isn’t the first time Kelly has taken a jab at Lopez. Last month, she went off on the actress again — this time over an outfit she wore to a Pride event in Washington, D.C.

"This is a serious problem in our culture, when you have a 56-year-old woman who performs on stage — and this was a Pride event of course because J.Lo's also woke — and thinks it's really important that she show her v----- to us,” Kelly said on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."

She continued, "This 56-year-old woman as an attempt to be like empowered and show us how you can still be fierce at 56 really wanted us to see her v-----... Why? Why does she think that's important? Why do these women think this is empowering?"

image of Megyn Kelly also criticized Jennifer Lopez’s outfit, which she wore to a Pride event.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly also criticized Jennifer Lopez’s outfit, which she wore to a Pride event.

Critics also took aim at Lopez’s revealing look at the event.

"I admire what great shape she is in, BUT time to stop trying to be a young pop star," one fan wrote under a TikTok video of her performance.

Another person commented, "Why do artists feel like they need to dress like this?"

Someone else added, "The dress code needs to stop."

"I'm embarrassed for her. My toes are fully clenched," another fan joked.

The backlash over Lopez’s recent festival show comes just two months after her bold opening act at the 2025 American Music Awards. That night, she performed a mash-up of 23 hit songs from the year’s top nominees — and made headlines after kissing both male and female dancers mid-routine.

“Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot,” one X user posted, while others simply called her behavior “gross.”

