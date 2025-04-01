Megyn Kelly Slams 'Nasty' Kara Swisher Over Lack of Sympathy When Her Sister Died: 'She's a Bad Person!'
Megyn Kelly blasted left-leaning technology journalist Kara Swisher as a “bad person” in an explosive statement on March 31.
On a recent episode of the “Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway” podcast, Swisher came for Kelly, stating, “I think she’s just a rage machine, and she has a little act that she takes on the road, and screams at women — a lot of women. What is wrong with her?”
On SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly responded, saying she sees “how nasty” Swisher is “to everybody," going on to call Swisher “a very tough, ballsy, openly lesbian woman.
"She is literally known for like, walking away with people’s balls," she continued.
She also recalled an incident in which Kelly’s sister died from a heart attack at 58 years old, forcing her to cancel a planned interview with Swisher. According to Kelly, her assistant gave Swisher only five days notice, telling her, “MK has had something personal happen, something personal came up, and she’s not going to be able to make it.”
“Oh, that sounds like a good idea and I certainly hope she’ll stay off X in the meantime,” Kelly claims Swisher responded. Upon learning Kelly’s sister died, Swisher dialed back her words, allegedly claiming she was “only joking” and “sorry.”
“I’m sorry, but she’s a bad person!” Kelly exclaimed. “Did she ever send me a note? Did she ever say, ‘I’m so sorry about your sister?’ She tries to cover her own a-- because she knows she’s now made herself look terrible. From that point forward, all she’s done is rip on me, and frankly, vice versa. I mean, I just see her very differently now. I think she’s a bad person.”
When Kelly announced the tragic news about her sister, she candidly told her audience, “I've got to tell you that something really sad happened in my family over the weekend. My sister died. She was 58. Her name was Suzanne Crossley. And she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack. She hasn't been in very good health for the last couple of years. It's been one problem after the other. It was sudden and it was unexpected.”
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
- Don Lemon Dubs Megyn Kelly 'Racist' and 'Not Very Supportive of Women' in Scathing Rant
- Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Idiot' Mika Brzezinski for Being So 'Progressive' Despite Posing in Racy Photoshoot 12 Years Ago
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aside from issues over her sister, Kelly wagered another accusation in Swisher’s direction, alleging she targets Silicon Valley executives, warning them if they sit “with her," she will “try to leave” with “their jugular.”
“That’s what she’s known for,” Kelly attested.
“It’s a mystery in Silicon Valley why people continue to sit down with her,” she added. “Elon [Musk] hates her guts. All she does is rip on Elon night and day.”