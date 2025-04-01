Megyn Kelly Slams 'Nasty' Kara Swisher Over Lack of Sympathy When Her Sister Died: 'She's a Bad Person!'

On a recent episode of the “Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway” podcast, Swisher came for Kelly, stating, “I think she’s just a rage machine, and she has a little act that she takes on the road, and screams at women — a lot of women. What is wrong with her?”

On SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly responded, saying she sees “how nasty” Swisher is “to everybody," going on to call Swisher “a very tough, ballsy, openly lesbian woman.

"She is literally known for like, walking away with people’s balls," she continued.

She also recalled an incident in which Kelly’s sister died from a heart attack at 58 years old, forcing her to cancel a planned interview with Swisher. According to Kelly, her assistant gave Swisher only five days notice, telling her, “MK has had something personal happen, something personal came up, and she’s not going to be able to make it.”