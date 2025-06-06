ROYALS Megyn Kelly Thinks Meghan Markle's Pregnant Dancing Video Backs Up Surrogacy Conspiracy Theories: 'The Belly Doesn't Look Normal' Source: mega;@meghan/instagram Megyn Kelly thinks Meghan Markle's 'strange' dancing video in the delivery room is giving weight to conspiracy theories that she used a surrogate.

Megyn Kelly has a thing or two to say about Meghan Markle's viral video that showed her dancing in the delivery room before she and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in 2021. On the Thursday, June 5, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the journalist called the clip "bizarre" and "uncomfortable," going on to say that the footage made her recall "one of those conspiracy theories on the internet that she might not have actually carried her babies."

Megyn Kelly Discusses Theory That Meghan Markle Used a Surrogate

Kelly explained that "long before" the Duchess of Sussex's video came out, "many people" thought either one or both of her "pregnancies were fake" and that she used a surrogate instead. "This is the only time that I've actually indulged the theory..." the podcast host confessed, noting Meghan's "belly looks very abnormal" and strange" in the Instagram video.

Source: @meghan/instagram Megyn Kelly found Meghan Markle's video 'strange' and 'uncomfortable' to watch.

"It looks like there's like a bag, or like some sort of something shoved up under a dress. It does not look like a pregnant belly. It looks all bumpy. It's very strange," Kelly said. "It looks like what you get if you put, like a pillowcase full of like socks or something under your dress, you gotta look up close. There's very strange bumps coming off of that pregnant belly."

Megyn Kelly Thinks the Duchess of Sussex's Belly 'Doesn't Look Normal'

"I don't know why, but for the first time ever, I'm kind of like, is this something we should be indulging, because it doesn't look normal to me? The belly doesn't look normal. Doesn't look like what a pregnant woman's belly is, and I don't understand what all those bumps on the belly are. I don't get it. I don’t know what’s going on under there," she continued.

Megyn Kelly Thinks the Video Should Have Stayed 'Private'

Source: @themegynkellyshow/youtube The journalist said publicizing the video was 'a gross disrespect to the intimacy and privacy of marriage and childbirth.'

Conspiracy theories aside, Kelly also had an issue with the Sussexes sharing the video with the public, as she felt it was a "gross disrespect to the intimacy and privacy of marriage and childbirth." The political commentator, who has three children of her own, doesn't have a problem with a couple having a "fun moment" before their baby arrives, but those occasions should stay "private and "holy."

"And for her to need to make it into an ego trip, which she's clearly doing, 'Look at me dancing. I'm still fun and I'm s---, and I have this great marriage. And here's Harry being like a normal guy,' is disrespectful to the moment, to the child, and truly to like the sanctity of what goes on for any humans who are actually in that situation," Kelly stated. "She's drunk on her own ego."

Source: mega The Sussexes are parents to son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4.