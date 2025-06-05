or
Meghan Markle
'Make It Stop': Meghan Markle Blasted as 'Cringey' While Dancing in Delivery Room Alongside Husband Prince Harry

meghan markle dances in delivery room
Source: MEGA; @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle was slammed as 'cringey' for dancing with Prince Harry in a delivery room video.

By:

June 5 2025, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle may want to think twice before sharing her hospital dance breaks with the world.

To celebrate daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday, the Duchess of Sussex posted that had fans closing their eyes.

In the clip, Meghan and Prince Harry are seen busting some moves in the delivery room to the viral “Baby Momma Dance Song” — before she went into labor.

prince harry meghan viral hospital video
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle shared a throwback video for Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

Wearing a sleeveless black wrap dress, Meghan started dancing, even twerking at one point, while Harry moonwalked nearby. The couple then dropped into squats, clapping to the beat.

“Four years ago today, this also happened,” Meghan captioned the video. “Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do! 😂.”

lilibet birthday video backlash
Source: @meghan/Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry danced in the hospital before she gave birth.

While the Duke and Duchess looked like they were just having fun in the moment, the internet had opinions.

“Make it stop. #Cringe,” someone posted on X, while another slammed it as “fake and cringe.”

Others questioned the clip altogether.

“Something about that bump … 🧐,” one user commented, while another wrote, “THAT BELLY LOOKS FAKE AF.”

“The ick factor is humungous,” someone else blasted.

Still, not everyone was ready to pile on as some fans defended the couple’s playful moment. “They are literally just happily awkwardly dancing. What is your problem? We also danced with my wife before every delivery,” one person said.

“This is super cute,” someone else chimed in.

“LOOOOVE!! Go Meghan and Harry!” another excited fan wrote.

Source: @meghan/Instagram
meghan and lilibet
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Lilibet was born in California on June 4, 2021.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California on June 4, 2021. Her birth made Harry and Meghan a family-of-four, joining their son Prince Archie, now 6.

Her name pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. According to the BBC, “Lilibet” was the Queen’s childhood nickname, born from her struggle to pronounce “Elizabeth” as a toddler. Her grandfather, King George V, used the nickname affectionately — and it stuck within the royal family.

Source: @meghan/Instagram
Aside from the viral dance moment, the couple also shared a birthday montage of never-before-seen photos of Harry and Lilibet.

One sepia-toned shot showed Prince Harry holding baby Lilibet in his arms, both of them gazing at each other sweetly.

Another photo — taken from behind — captured father and daughter walking barefoot on a beach path, framed by palm trees in what looks like sunny California.

prince harry lilibeth
Source: @meghan/Instagram

The former royals' daughter daughter Lilibet just turned four.

The quiet shot gave a rare glimpse into their bond and highlighted Lilibet’s red hair, inherited from her dad.

"The sweetest bond to watch unfold 💕 Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer," Meghan wrote. "Happy birthday Lili!"

There’s more to come from this mother-daughter duo, as Meghan recently shared on her podcast “Confessions Of A Female Founder” that she’s already thinking about building a future business with Lilibet.

"I wonder if one day I'll be in business with Lili and we'll be building something," Meghan mused.

