'Is She F------ Kidding?': Megyn Kelly Rips 'Bitter' Michelle Obama for Claiming She Couldn't Embrace Her Natural Hair as First Lady

Megyn Kelly is fed up with Michelle Obama. On the Tuesday, November 4, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the host tore apart the mom-of-two for complaining about feeling the need to conform to society's standards when it came to her appearance as the first lady.

Megyn Kelly Slams Michelle Obama's Claims

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly slammed Michelle Obama for claiming she had to change her hairstyle when she became the first lady.

"What she's saying is she's bitter because society's standards, in her view, don't allow Black women to just walk around with their natural hair. That is bull----. Black women can walk around with whatever hair they want," Kelly noted. "Only in Michelle Obama's warped mind, do White people not like them, unless their hair looks like White hair."

Source: mega The podcast host insisted all women spend time trying to improve their hair regardless of their background.

"The nerve of this woman to pretend that Black women are the only women who have to spend a bunch of time getting their natural hair, to, quote, 'conform to these alleged society standards' because virtually every woman I know, every woman, spends a s--- ton of time on her hair and wants it to look better than God made it," Kelly noted. "It's not a Black thing. It's a human thing, and it's especially a woman thing, but she's always reducing everything to race." The podcast host herself admitted she spends a lot of time and money on her mane to make sure she doesn't look "like a toddler."

Megyn Kelly Feels Michelle Obama Is Always Talking About Race

"So it's a Black woman who you can't tell how to wear her hair. Can you tell the White women? How about the Asians?" the mom-of-three said. "How about Indian women? They have very thick hair. Lot of times it's curly. It gets unruly. I'm sure they have to do the irons, just like you, Michelle, just like White women do too, by the way." "I’ve burned my hair with those irons, like, who is she f------ kidding?" the journalist asked. "Everything, everything is about poor boo f------ hoo Michelle Obama. And especially when you get around the topic of race, it's nonstop."

'Everything Is a Grievance'

Source: mega The journalist felt that Michelle Obama makes 'everything about race.'

The podcast host, 54, also shamed the Becoming author, 61, for alleging she and husband Barack Obama, 64, were treated differently while in the White House. "Everything is a grievance with this woman," she stated. "And the nerve to be like, ‘Oh, we didn't get as much grace.’ They were on every magazine cover. They were treated like Camelot reincarnate. Everybody celebrated them, the left, the right wing media, even the right wing media gave them a nod, a pass, or like, 'Okay, the first Black president, first Black first lady.' They were nice about it."

Source: mega Megyn Kelly claimed the Obamas 'were universally celebrated' despite the former first lady alleging otherwise.