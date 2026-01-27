Megyn Kelly Slams 'Know-Nothing Hollywood Starlet' Natalie Portman and 'Loser' Jimmy Kimmel for Crying Over ICE Attacks
Jan. 27 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly slammed Natalie Portman and Jimmy Kimmel in a fiery new episode of her podcast.
The TV host screamed into her microphone as she accused both Portman and Kimmel of "acting" as they cried about the recent killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
'She's an Actress'
In a heated monologue responding to actress Portman's public criticism of federal immigration enforcement following the death of Pretti, Kelly launched into a tirade over what she described as misplaced outrage: "Natalie Portman is super upset… No one gives a s--- about Natalie Portman's political opinion..."
On January 24, the Black Swan actress called out President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following the fatal shooting.
"I'm getting emotional because it's really been — it's such a horrible day. It's been a horrible week," Portman, who appeared to tear up, said during an interview.
"It's very joyful to be at a film festival and in a creative community celebrating film together, but what is happening in our country is just obscene," she said. "What Trump, Kristi Noem, and ICE are doing to our citizens, and undocumented people, is outrageous and needs to end."
Continuing her critique of celebrity reactions to the Minneapolis shooting and ensuing protests, Kelly disputed Portman's emotional response and the way left-leaning commentators portrayed the incident.
"After we learned about the death of Alex Pretti on Saturday, she managed to gin up some tears, she's an actress, so yeah, over this guy, because he was just like this poor innocent guy, and the left [are] not even loving the term 'protester' for him. It's like they're basically calling him like a good Samaritan, just directing traffic – he was interfering with the federal law enforcement operation," she added.
'Know-Nothing Hollywood Starlet'
Escalating her criticism, Kelly contrasted Portman's emotional response with other tragedies and accused the starlet of lacking a real-world perspective on the law enforcement operation.
"We don't give a s--- what Natalie Portman thinks or doesn't think about this. I'm just showing you her fake f---i---- tears. Where were her tears for Laken Riley? I don't remember her tearful video over Jocelyn Nungaray down in Texas. Did you cry for her?" the podcast host questioned.
Her criticism extended to Portman’s wealth and perceived disconnect from real-world consequences: "You rich b---- who's protected by guards and fences and multi-million dollar estates from having to deal with anything like what these border patrol agents are going through, or these ICE agents are going through in order to protect people who don't have your money and means and resources?"
Kelly concluded by blasting the broader Hollywood class for commenting on law enforcement from a position of privilege.
"Tell it to Jocelyn's mother as you cry while these guys are trying to deport molesters of children, you f------ idiot know-nothing Hollywood starlet... It's infuriating to watch them," she yelled.
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Sick' Selena Gomez for 'Squeezing Out Tears' Over Mass Deportation in Emotional Post: 'This Is an Unwell Person'
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Bully' Ellen DeGeneres' Response to Fatal ICE Shooting: 'Ignorant Suits Her'
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Privileged' Michelle Obama for Always Being 'Negative' and Complaining About Her Life: 'Ridiculously Out of Touch'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Save Your Fake Tears'
Kelly, however, didn't stop there. She quickly turned her sights on to Kimmel, arguing that the late-night host's emotional display during an episode was equally performative
"Let's look at Jimmy Kimmel – every single word I just said about Portman applies to this loser… He cried. Where were his tears for Lizbeth Medina? A young teenager who lived in Texas and Houston, when an illegal went into her home, possibly to burglarize it, saw her and brutalized her to death. Her mother found her dead in the bathtub when she didn't show up to a parade later that day… Do you remember Natalie Portman crying for Lizbeth? I don't remember... I don't remember Jimmy Kimmel shedding tears over Lizbeth," she declared.
Kelly criticized Kimmel for failing to publicly react to victims like Lizbeth Medina, Jocelyn Nungaray, or Laken Riley: "Jimmy, why don't we care about her?! Why do we only care about illegals who are getting arrested by ICE and border patrol and the agitators who try to keep them there... Save your acting for someone who cares. Save your fake tears, which, in Jimmy Kimmel's case, are always about himself."
'It's All F------- Performative'
She also accused both Kimmel and Portman of using their public platforms to highlight their own emotions rather than real tragedies.
"All he really has to do is gin up the moment when he almost got canceled. Oh my god, he wasn't gonna be in front of the kleg lights. Who's gonna be reduced to podcasting? What's it all? And he can cry like that. It's easy for him. It's easy for Natalie Portman, okay, she grew up a child actress. God only knows what that did to her," Kelly ranted on.
Kelly continued to challenge the sincerity of celebrity outrage, suggesting that their performances were carefully calculated for public approval rather than genuine empathy.
"...You would have thought that it was so easy. She would have spared one for Jocelyn or one for Lizbeth, just one. What would that video look like? Do you think he could spare time at the Cannes Film Festival for the young teenage girls murdered in their homes, or Jocelyn sexually assaulted and thrown over a bridge… even just like, a welling of the eyes for her, Natalie?" Kelly said. "No, it's all f------- performative. That won't get them likes, you see, they're not going to get snaps at Cannes for that. They're only going to get it for dumping on law enforcement…"