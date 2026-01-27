Megyn Kelly Slams 'Know-Nothing Hollywood Starlet' Natalie Portman and 'Loser' Jimmy Kimmel for Crying Over ICE Attacks

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly slammed Natalie Portman and Jimmy Kimmel in a fiery new episode of her podcast. The TV host screamed into her microphone as she accused both Portman and Kimmel of "acting" as they cried about the recent killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

'She's an Actress'

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly criticized Natalie Portman over her emotional response to Alex Pretti’s death.

In a heated monologue responding to actress Portman's public criticism of federal immigration enforcement following the death of Pretti, Kelly launched into a tirade over what she described as misplaced outrage: "Natalie Portman is super upset… No one gives a s--- about Natalie Portman's political opinion..." On January 24, the Black Swan actress called out President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following the fatal shooting. "I'm getting emotional because it's really been — it's such a horrible day. It's been a horrible week," Portman, who appeared to tear up, said during an interview. "It's very joyful to be at a film festival and in a creative community celebrating film together, but what is happening in our country is just obscene," she said. "What Trump, Kristi Noem, and ICE are doing to our citizens, and undocumented people, is outrageous and needs to end." Continuing her critique of celebrity reactions to the Minneapolis shooting and ensuing protests, Kelly disputed Portman's emotional response and the way left-leaning commentators portrayed the incident. "After we learned about the death of Alex Pretti on Saturday, she managed to gin up some tears, she's an actress, so yeah, over this guy, because he was just like this poor innocent guy, and the left [are] not even loving the term 'protester' for him. It's like they're basically calling him like a good Samaritan, just directing traffic – he was interfering with the federal law enforcement operation," she added.

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube She accused Natalie Portman of being performative while ignoring other victims.

'Know-Nothing Hollywood Starlet'

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube She contrasted Portman's tears with the deaths of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray.

Escalating her criticism, Kelly contrasted Portman's emotional response with other tragedies and accused the starlet of lacking a real-world perspective on the law enforcement operation. "We don't give a s--- what Natalie Portman thinks or doesn't think about this. I'm just showing you her fake f---i---- tears. Where were her tears for Laken Riley? I don't remember her tearful video over Jocelyn Nungaray down in Texas. Did you cry for her?" the podcast host questioned. Her criticism extended to Portman’s wealth and perceived disconnect from real-world consequences: "You rich b---- who's protected by guards and fences and multi-million dollar estates from having to deal with anything like what these border patrol agents are going through, or these ICE agents are going through in order to protect people who don't have your money and means and resources?" Kelly concluded by blasting the broader Hollywood class for commenting on law enforcement from a position of privilege. "Tell it to Jocelyn's mother as you cry while these guys are trying to deport molesters of children, you f------ idiot know-nothing Hollywood starlet... It's infuriating to watch them," she yelled.

'Save Your Fake Tears'

Source: mega Megyn Kelly targeted Jimmy Kimmel for his on-camera emotional display.

Kelly, however, didn't stop there. She quickly turned her sights on to Kimmel, arguing that the late-night host's emotional display during an episode was equally performative "Let's look at Jimmy Kimmel – every single word I just said about Portman applies to this loser… He cried. Where were his tears for Lizbeth Medina? A young teenager who lived in Texas and Houston, when an illegal went into her home, possibly to burglarize it, saw her and brutalized her to death. Her mother found her dead in the bathtub when she didn't show up to a parade later that day… Do you remember Natalie Portman crying for Lizbeth? I don't remember... I don't remember Jimmy Kimmel shedding tears over Lizbeth," she declared. Kelly criticized Kimmel for failing to publicly react to victims like Lizbeth Medina, Jocelyn Nungaray, or Laken Riley: "Jimmy, why don't we care about her?! Why do we only care about illegals who are getting arrested by ICE and border patrol and the agitators who try to keep them there... Save your acting for someone who cares. Save your fake tears, which, in Jimmy Kimmel's case, are always about himself."

'It's All F------- Performative'

Source: mega She argued both celebrities prioritized public approval over real tragedies.