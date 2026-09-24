Megyn Kelly's Source Claims Princess Diana's Brother Has a 'Faulty Memory' and Frequently Changes His Story

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Megyn Kelly is questioning Princess Diana’s brother’s recollection of past events, claiming he has a “faulty memory” when retelling certain stories. During an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the podcast host discussed claims that Charles Spencer has given different versions of some of his accounts of events over the years. “This source has informed us that Earl Spencer has been long known to have a faulty memory when it comes to retelling the stories that he loves to tell. That each one retold will have new fabulous details. Something gets enhanced. Something gets left out. But the same story that should ring the same way with the same basic facts over the years,” Kelly began.

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Source: @MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly questioned Charles Spencer’s recollection of stories about his late sister.

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The source also claimed that Spencer’s recall would “change depending on the audience that he's in front of, the amount of time that's gone by, his mood, etc.”

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Source: @MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

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Kelly Raised Questions About Spencer's Accounts

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said a source described Charles Spencer as having a ‘faulty memory.’

Kelly acknowledged that people can naturally remember stories differently over time. However, she argued that changing basic details could become more serious when the claims involve other people. “When you're talking about potentially defamatory statements, things that would embarrass someone or make them look bad, and then also you vary so much in the telling that you're no longer being truthful, which is what both the King [Charles] and Piers Morgan are alleging happened here, now you're in some trouble,” Kelly stated, referring to Charles and Morgan hitting back at some of the claims. Spencer has shared several stories about the late princess in his memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. In the book, Spencer described a conversation he said he had with Diana before her death. According to his account, Diana asked to meet him at San Lorenzo, a “fancy” Italian restaurant on Beauchamp Place in Knightsbridge, London. At the time, Diana was reportedly considering a divorce from Charles after allegedly learning that the then-prince is gay and “is in love with his valet.”

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Piers Morgan Also Became Part of the Dispute

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer has shared several accounts about Princess Diana in his memoir.

Spencer also claimed that Morgan, who was the editor of the Daily Mirror in 1993, was responsible for publishing intrusive, hidden-camera gym photographs of Diana. However, Morgan didn't assume the editor role until 1995. Despite receiving an immediate apology from the 9th Earl Spencer, Morgan is now suing him. Kelly pointed to the dispute as another reason she believes Spencer’s accounts deserve scrutiny. “Now you are in potential legal trouble. Now there's no way King Charles is going to sue Earl Spencer over this book. We all know that. That would only call more attention to it. But all the reporting we've seen since this book was leaked, the alleged theft of the books, shows that Earl Spencer cannot stand King Charles, cannot stand him. Hates his guts.” She added, “And by the way, my source tells me that is the case. That he's hated Charles from the beginning. He can't stand him for a whole host of reasons. So you got to factor that into his reporting about the King.”

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Spencer Recalled a Conversation With King Charles

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer maintained that he is ‘telling the truth’ about his conversation with King Charles.

Daily Mail published the first look at Spencer's memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, on September 16. In the book, Spencer also recalled his first conversation with then-Prince Charles about funeral arrangements following Diana’s death in 1997. According to Spencer’s account, Charles told him, "Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!" The excerpt quickly drew attention, prompting a response from Buckingham Palace.

Palace Responds to Spencer's Claims